Ghosted: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action rom-com

Sadly, most of us have probably been ghosted and/or have ghosted someone else. When you're the one being ghosted, you often wonder how a seemingly good date with someone could lead to absolutely no follow-up. Well, the new movie Ghosted offers up one possible reason for that — the other person is a highly skilled, globe-trotting CIA agent.

That's the basic premise for the Apple original movie Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and hailing from the director of Rocketman and the writers of the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and the Deadpool movies.

What do they all have in store? Here is everything that you need to know about Ghosted.

Ghosted is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on April 21 wherever the streaming service is available. It is not clear at this time if Ghosted is going to be released at all in movie theaters, as Apple has done for a limited time with many of its recent original movies, including Sharper and Tetris.

Ghosted plot

Here is the official synopsis for Ghosted from Apple TV:

"Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

The script was written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenn and Erik Sommers.

Ghosted cast

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas headline Ghosted as Cole and Sadie, respectively.

Evans is of course best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though his last appearance in the MCU came in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Since then, he has starred in the likes of Knives Out, Defending Jacob, Lightyear and The Gray Man; he also had a memorable cameo appearance in Free Guy.

The most recent role for Ana de Armas, playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, earned the actress her first Oscar nomination. Some of her other credits include Deep Water, No Time to Die, Sergio, Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs.

Evans and de Armas have worked together multiple times, including in Knives Out and The Gray Man.

The rest of the Ghosted cast are no slouches, as it includes Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), Adrien Brody (Poker Face), Tim Blake Nelson (Poker Face), Tate Donovan (Rocketman) and Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Ghosted trailer

Whether or not you want to agree with Chris Evans' Cole that his travelling to London to follow up with a woman he had one date with is a romantic gesture or a bit concerning, the craziness that follows looks to be a lot of fun. Watch the Ghosted trailer right here:

Ghosted director

Dexter Fletcher is the director of Ghosted. Fletcher has had plenty of credits in front of the camera, but over the last decade he has led some big name projects behind it, including Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman and the Paramount Plus original series on the making of The Godfather, The Offer.