The Gray Man — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and all about the spy thriller

Ryan Gosling starring in The Gray Man which will be coming to cinemas and Netflix in summer 2022.

The Gray Man is a blockbuster action thriller coming to cinemas then Netflix shortly after. There are some big name stars too, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

The movie follows a former CIA mercenary Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe. Based on the book series by Mark Greaney, and directed by the Russo Brothers Anthony and Joe (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), the big budget movie follows Sierra Six as he attempts to shake off the dogged pursuit of his former cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, who will stop at nothing to see him eliminated. Look out for Ana de Armas playing loyal and rule-abiding CIA Agent Dani.

"We're big fans of the spy genre, and we're always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh," says co-director Anthony Russo. "There was a great idea at the centre of this book, where it's not just about being a spy, but being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity — and yourself.”

So here’s everything you need to know about The Gray Man arriving at cinemas and Netflix.

The Gray Man on Netflix is a chase movie with plenty of thrills and spills. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Gray Man will hit cinemas on July 15 2022 but if you’d rather watch it from the comfort of your home, then it will premiere worldwide on Netflix on July 22 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Gray Man?

Yes! The Gray Man trailer released by Netflix shows former agent Sierra Six being told, “if you go down this road, the CIA, the FBI they’re all going to come for you.” And it looks as though that was no idle threat. With helicopter chases, martial arts, explosions and some serious weaponry, The Gray Man promises to be an extremely high-octane affair.

The Gray Man plot

In The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling plays Court Gentry, who was plucked out of prison and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) to become a ruthless, highly skilled ‘agency-sanctioned merchant of death’. But when he unwittingly uncovers dark secrets about his own agency, the tables are turned and he’s forced to go on the run. His former colleague, the psychopathic Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) puts a bounty on his head leaving Six pursued across the globe by international assassins. And the only person he can trust is fellow agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) who has his back, no matter how dangerous.

The Gray Man cast — Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six

Ryan Gosling plays the highly skilled mercenary Six. He first found fame as a child star in Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club and went on to appear in series such as Goosebumps and Young Hercules. He hit the big-time with the film The Notebook and has gone on to star as Neil Armstrong in First Man, Drive, Crazy, Stupid Love, Drive, Blue Valentine, The Ides of March, Blade Runner 2049 and the huge hit La La Land. He will play Ken in the movie Barbie, due for release next year.

Ryan Gosling starring as Neil Armstrong in The First Man. (Image credit: Film4)

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen

Chris Evans plays crazed CIA agent Lloyd Hansen. The Avengers star plays Captain America and also starred in Defending Jacob, Knives Out and Fantastic Four. He will also be voicing Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming movie Lightyear.

Chris Evans is The Gray Man villain Lloyd Hansen. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ana de Armas as Dani

Ana de Armas, who plays Six’s fellow agent Dani, also appeared with Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out. She played Paloma in last year’s Bond movie, No Time To Die and starred in Blade Runner 2049, alongside her The Gray Man co-star Ryan. She’s also been in Deep Water, War Dogs, The Informer and will play Norma Jean/Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.

Ana de Armas as Dani in The Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael

English actor Regé-Jean Page is also starring in The Gray Man, playing underhand agent Carmichael. His role in Netflix period drama Bridgerton series 1 playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, made Regé-Jean a worldwide name, which has put him in the frame for becoming the next James Bond. Page made his US debut playing Chicken George in the History Channel big budget miniseries remake of Roots.

Regé-Jean Page plays Carmichael in The Gray Man. (Image credit: Netflix)

Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in season 1 of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Gray Man?

Also starring in The Gray Man is Billy Bob Thornton (Monster’s Ball) who plays Six’s handler Donald Fitzroy. Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Indian actor Dhanush, Wagner Moura (Elite Squad) and Alfre Woodard (12 Years A Slave) round out the cast.