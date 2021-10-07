James Bond is finally back. After being one of the first major Hollywood films to postpone due to the pandemic (and following many additional postponements), No Time to Die is officially available for U.S. audiences. But just how can Bond fans watch the 25th film in the long-running franchise and the final occasion of Daniel Craig playing 007?

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth film as James Bond, 15 years after Casino Royale served as his debut. The latest effort is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (who also helped write the script along with Bond veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Joining Craig on his final mission are regulars from his time in the franchise, including Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux and Christoph Waltz, as well as newcomers Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

Here is the official plot synopsis: “James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die officially debuts for U.S. audiences on Oct. 8, but with special screenings taking place on Oct. 7 as well. Read on to learn where you can watch No Time to Die.

How to watch ‘No Time to Die’

Among all of the postponements for No Time to Die, there were multiple reports that MGM had considered selling the rights to the film to a streamer for a massive payday. Other studios made moves to streaming services with some of their biggest movies, including Warner Bros. having their 2021 film slate premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (for a limited time). However, MGM did not end up selling the rights to No Time to Die, evening after the studio was purchased by Amazon; Bond producers have stood firm that their franchise will always be shown first on the big screen.

So, no, you will not be able to stream No Time to Die on Oct. 8. Instead, if you want to see the latest James Bond film you will have to check where and when it is playing at your local movie theater and buy a ticket.

Most studios are starting to revert back to a theater first strategy for their biggest films, so if you want to find out how you can make trips to the movies a bit cheaper, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription deals.

Of course, Bond will eventually make his way to on-demand, it will just likely come after a 45-day exclusive run in theaters that is becoming the standard for the industry (half of the previous 90-day expectation). With Amazon’s purchase of MGM, it's very possible that No Time to Die will pop up on Amazon Prime Video first, though no plans have been announced as of yet.

No Time to Die may not be available for streaming, but all previous 24 Bond films are available online either to stream or rent.