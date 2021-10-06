How to watch every James Bond movie
From ‘Dr. No’ to ‘Spectre,’ here is how you can watch every James Bond movie at home.
There is no greater spy that has graced the movie screen than James Bond. There have been 24 official (Never Say Never Again and 1967’s Casino Royale are weird offshoots) movies featuring Bond already made — with number 25, No Time to Die, releasing on Oct. 8 — featuring the likes of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig as 007.
Everyone has their own personal favorite Bond movie, and thanks to the internet fans can watch all 24 of the movies right now, including most of them for free. You don’t need any special gadgets from Q branch either.
Nearly all Bond films from Connery through Brosnan are available to watch for free on Pluto TV, which is an ad-based (AVOD) service. Many of them are also available to stream for subscribers of either Hulu and/or Paramount Plus, which feature different monthly plans ranging from $4.99-$11.99.
All of the Bond films, including the previous entries from Craig, can also be rented or purchased digitally through platforms including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV and more.
Let’s break down the full slate of 24 bond films, including where you can easily stream them and where they are available to rent.
Dr. No (1962)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
From Russia With Love (1963)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Goldfinger (1964)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Thunderball (1965)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Diamonds are Forever (1971)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Live and Let Die (1973)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Moonraker (1979)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Available to stream on: N/A
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Octopussy (1983)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube
A View to a Kill (1985)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Living Daylights (1987)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Licence to Kill (1989)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
GoldenEye (1995)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Die Another Day (2002)
Available to stream on: Pluto TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Casino Royale (2006)
Available to stream on: N/A
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Available to stream on: N/A
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Skyfall (2012)
Available to stream on: Hulu, Paramount Plus
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Spectre (2015)
Available to stream on: Hulu with Live TV
Available to rent on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
