'Incredibly entertaining' Michael B. Jordan movie now available to watch at home — it’s my favorite movie of the year so far

I hope most of you took advantage of seeing Sinners on the big screen — and in IMAX and/or 70mm if possible — as that experience is truly what helped make the Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler movie the best movie of the year so far in my book. But if you haven’t been able to see the movie in theaters, well, things have gotten a bit easier for you, as you can now watch Sinners at home via digital on-demand platforms.

As of Tuesday, June 3, you can buy or rent Sinners through Prime Video and other digital on-demand platforms. Sinners is still playing in movie theaters if you want to try and catch it on the big screen, but admittedly, watching Sinners at home makes it easier to catch up with the movie.

Sinners takes place in the Mississippi Delta of the 1930s, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Jordan) return home looking to start their own club. However, on opening night, they have some unannounced visitors who bring unparalleled chaos to the proceedings. In addition to Jordan, Sinners stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller and Jayme Lawson.

In my Sinners review, I called the movie “the first truly great movie of 2025,” and a month and a half later, it is still the best movie I’ve seen this year. While the movie theater experience was definitely special, the performances, the storytelling and the craftsmanship of Sinners will have the movie play well on whatever size screen (though I’d still recommend watching it on the biggest TV you have).

I’m not alone in my praise, as Sinners is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics’ score of 97% and “Verified Hot” on the platform with an audience score of 96%. It’s also pulled in the dough, with it ranking as the third highest-grossing movie at the US box office as of publication and top 10 worldwide.

In summation, Sinners has become something of a phenomenon for moviegoers. So anyone who likes to be caught up with the latest movies and hasn’t seen Sinners yet — or if you want to watch the movie again — well, now you have multiple options to do so.

To be clear though, Sinners is not available as part of a major streaming service at this time, you have to buy the movie or pay a rental fee to watch it at home. We’re still waiting on an official streaming release date for Sinners, but as a Warner Bros. movie, we all but know where it is going to be available to stream first — on Max (or perhaps it will be HBO Max again by the time Sinners arrives on the platform).

If you need any final convincing, here is the Sinners trailer to give a quick preview: