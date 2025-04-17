Sinners, the 2025 new movie starring Michael B. Jordan that is a blend of action and horror, is now playing, and we’ve got all the information you need to know about when, where and how to watch Sinners right now.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Jordan and writer/director Ryan Coogler. It’s been a pretty strong pairing in the past, with their previous movies being Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All early indications are that they duo have teamed up for another entertaining entry.

If you’re looking to watch Sinners, read on for everything you need to know, including what details we know about streaming Sinners.

How to watch Sinners in movie theaters

Sinners is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide right now.

To find out exactly when and where Sinners is playing on the big screen, you can check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. With either option you can see all of the movie theaters in your area where Sinners is playing, as well as the available showtimes today or upcoming. If you want, you can also purchase your tickets directly through these sites.

If you have a particular movie theater that you frequent, you may want to look to see if it offers a movie theater subscription and membership program. In addition to letting you know what movies are playing at your favorite theater, these programs (many US and UK movie theater chains offer them), allows moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Sinners streaming?

No, you cannot stream Sinners or watch it at home on-demand right now.

There are no confirmed details about Sinners eventual home viewing plans available at this time. We presume that after an exclusive run in movie theaters it will be available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before it then makes its debut as part of the library on a streaming service. The one thing we can be pretty much certain about is that Sinners will stream on Max, as it is a Warner Bros. Pictures movie.

We’ll update this post as more info about Sinners streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about Sinners

Sinners takes place in 1930s Mississippi and centers on twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan). Returning to their hometown after years away and hoping to leave their troubled lives behind them, they open a club for their community. However, on their opening night things take a dark turn when unwelcome visitors pay them a visit.

Starring alongside Jordan in the movie are Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li, Jack O’Connell and newcomer Miles Caton.

What to Watch will have its Sinners review up on Friday morning, but many critics have offered their takes on the movie already, resulting in it receiving an impressive 97% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the best of the year.

If you need any final convincing on whether you want to go and watch Sinners, get a peek at the movie by watching its trailer directly below: