Fans of the zombie genre are likely going to be running to try and watch 28 Years Later, the first entry in the franchise since 2007, and sees the return of original creators Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. If you’re one of those eager to catch the 2025 new movie, we’ve got all the details on where, when and how to watch 28 Years Later for you.

Boyle directed the Garland script for 28 Days Later, which is one of the most acclaimed zombie movies of all time. Then, in 2007, a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, continued the story of the viral outbreak in the UK, though with different creatives. Now, Boyle and Garland are back, with a story that picks up nearly three decades after the initial outbreak and with all-new characters at the center.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch 28 Years Later right now.

How to watch 28 Years Later in movie theaters

28 Years Later is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world. That, of course, means if you want to watch one of the more anticipated 2025 summer blockbusters, you have to head out to your local movie theater to do so.

To find exact locations and showtimes for 28 Years Later, you can check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango. Each option will show you all of the locations where the movie is playing in your area as well as available showtimes. You can also purchase your 28 Years Later tickets ahead of time with either option.

If you have a particular movie theater that you frequent, you may want to look into movie theater subscriptions and memberships. In addition to giving you all the information on what movies are playing, these programs (available with various US and UK movie theater chains) also allow you to potentially save some money, as they offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets. Plus, there are other moviegoing perks available, often including deals on concessions.

Is 28 Years Later streaming?

No, 28 Years Later is not streaming at this time.

While we don’t have any confirmed details right now, after the movie’s exclusive run in movie theaters comes to an end, we expect that it will first be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms. Then at some point later, it will premiere on a major streaming platform, most likely Netflix, as the streamer and Sony (the studio behind 28 Years Later) have a streaming deal in place.

We’ll update this post as more information about 28 Years Later’s streaming and on-demand plans is announced. In the meantime, 28 Days Later is available via digital on-demand in the US, while it’s streaming on Sky TV and NOW Cinema in the UK; 28 Weeks Later is streaming on Hulu and for free on Tubi in the US, and streaming on Disney Plus, Prime Video and Netflix in the UK.

What else to know about 28 Years Later

Boyle directed and Garland wrote the screenplay for 28 Years Later, which has an official synopsis that reads:

“It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams star in the movie (those Cillian Murphy rumors aren’t true, at least for this first movie in a planned trilogy).

You can read What to Watch’s 28 Years Later review to see our thoughts on the movie. Also, check out the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes’ score to see what the critical consensus is for it.

Or you can watch the 28 Years Later trailer for yourself to see if it’s one that you want to see: