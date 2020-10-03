"Avengers: Endgame" is the end of the Infinity Saga and the penultimate film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We're here to answer your questions about how to watch Avengers: Endgame — The highest-grossing film of all-time. Though it's technically a sequel Avengers: Endgame is tonally very different from the other films in its MCU lineage. Those massive events that took place at the end of Avengers: Infinity War cast a shadow over the film.

The audience is thrust into a totally different version of the MCU world than what we had going into the previous movie. Characters are forced to adjust to the events of the previous film, finding themselves in various stages of life as some cope better than others. All of that changes when Paul Rudd's Ant-Man opens up a scheme that could reshape the events of the previous film.

While the previous film left viewers yearning for more, Avengers: Endgame puts a bow on the storylines left open-ended in previous films. It's the second-to-last film its phase and ultimately, is the film that puts a bookend on this era of MCU movies.

How to watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+

All it takes to watch Avengers: Endgame is a subscription to Disney+. For the low, monthly rate of $5.99 per month, subscribers gain access to almost every MCU film including this stunning bookend to the Infinity Saga.

There's another fantastic option for those looking for a greater pool of streaming services to choose from. The Disney+ Bundle features three elite streaming services at a discounted rate of $12.99 per month. At the cost of two subscriptions, you'll gain access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, which should cover most of your entertainment needs.

With the Disney+ Bundle, you can catch live events or other sports programming when they're on and flip over to watch your favorite MCU afterward. Each of these services produces unique, original content that you cannot find anywhere else.

How to watch Avengers: Endgame everywhere else:

There are other ways to watch Avengers: Endgame besides Disney+. If you're interested in renting the film, you can do so on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Vudu, or Google Play at $3.99. These services provide access to stream the film on any number of devices for 48 hours. If you'd rather purchase the film, you can do so for $19.99 on Amazon.

Should you watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ or somewhere else?

To be quite frank, this is a matter of personal preference. If you want to purchase or rent the film for 48 hours and be done with it, then you can do so and walk away.

Purchasing a subscription to Disney+ is a great way to save money when seeking out the incredible films in the first three phases of the MCU.

Streaming two MCU movies on another platform costs more than the price of a one-month subscription to Disney+. In addition to Marvel properties, Disney+ is home to some of the biggest names in film and television production including the entire Disney/Pixar catalog, Star Wars, The Simpson and National Geographic, just to name a few.

Once you subscribe, you'll never look back from the many offerings of Disney+.

