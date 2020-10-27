Wondering how to watch The Incredible Hulk? First off, I respect your interest in an almost-forgotten Marvel movie! Second off, you've come to the right place for answers.

If you'll remember, The Incredible Hulk was the 2008 movie that served as an early installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also marked the only appearance by Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, the scientist-turned-Hulk who's now played by Mark Ruffalo.

If you're itching to remember what this movie was all about, then keep reading.

How to watch The Incredible Hulk on Disney Plus

The easiest way for you to find other Marvel movies would simply be to sign up for Disney+, the streaming service from the entertainment giant.

But due to some issues with distribution rights, The Incredible Hulk won't be found on Disney+ for now. Instead, you'll have to stick to renting or buying this movie.

Which is a shame, because Disney+ does offer a home for much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and costs just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. And it carries a bunch of other popular movies and shows, from Star Wars to The Simpsons. If you're OK without seeing The Incredible Hulk but want to watch the other Marvel heroes in action, it remains a solid choice.

How to watch The Incredible Hulk elsewhere

If Disney+ doesn't seem like your thing, you can still rent or buy The Incredible Hulk online.

If you want to stick to renting, it'll cost you $4 to do so from places like iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu or Amazon Prime Video. You'll be able to hold on to it temporarily, then you'll lose access. Or you could buy it from somewhere between $10 and $15 on those platforms and have it on your preferred device forever. It's up to you!

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

