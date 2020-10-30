If you’re wondering how to watch Thor: The Dark World, you’ve come to the right place. In this 2013 sequel, we get to see a different side of Chris Hemsworth’s rendition of Thor — the God of Thunder. His love interest, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, discovers interdimensional portals connected to an age-old conflict between Asgardians and an ancient race called the Dark Elves.

When Foster becomes host to an evil force called "the Aether," Thor must protect his love while fending off evil and saving the nine realms. This film sets the stage for the rest of the MCU by introducing pivotal characters, developing Thor as a character and forcing him into dark situations that transform the character forever. Though director Alan Taylor didn’t get another shot to direct before Taika Waititi took over, he paved the way for Thor: Ragnarok.

How to watch Thor: The Dark World on Disney+

Viewing Thor: The Dark World is easier than ever with a subscription to Disney+. At a low rate of $5.99 per month, subscribers to this service gain access to this film and nearly every movie in the MCU catalog in addition to hundreds of original films and shows from Disney, National Geographic and Star Wars.

Another way to gain access to Thor: The Dark World and more is with a subscription to the Disney+ Bundle, which packages three premier streaming services for two-thirds of the price. For $12.99 per month, you’ll gain access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at a discounted rate. This way, you can keep up with the whole MCU catalog and entertain your whole family.

How to watch Thor: The Dark World everywhere else:

Renting Thor: The Dark World is simpler than ever as an alternative to a Disney+ subscription. The film is available to rent on a variety of priced in high definition at $3.99. To do so, head over to Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, Vudu, YouTube or the Google Play store. If you’d like to purchase the film, you can do so on most of these platforms including Amazon Prime Video for $19.99.

Should you watch Thor: The Dark World on Disney+ or somewhere else?

Renting the film is a great way to see it once and be done with it, but Disney+ is nearly the same price for access to tons of great MCU content including Thor: The Dark World. Beyond that, you’ll gain access to every film in the Thor franchise and everything it connected with in the immersive Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can’t beat the price-point and value in a subscription to Disney+.

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

MCU Phase 1

MCU Phase 2

MCU Phase 3

MCU Phase 4