If you watched Guardians of the Galaxy, chances are you’re interested in learning how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Well, you’re in luck because watching the sequel to one of Marvel’s best-received films of all-time is just as easy as watching the first.

Director James Gunn doubled-down with his 2017 intergalactic sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but took a bit of a different approach. The hilarious tones and witty comedic timing is his previous film provide the baseline for a more introspective look at a cast of lovable characters. In the first film, this cast of misfits teams up and becomes a group, but by the time this film comes around, they’re more of a family.

Follow Chris Pratt’s rendition of Star-Lord as he discovers his lineage while his team combats a threat greater than ever before. The stakes are always high in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as the years passed by the interwoven stories of the Infinity Saga played out, they always managed to make the impact of each film grow.

Plus, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has the show stolen by the adorable and lovable performance of Baby Groot. If I were searching for how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the majority of my reasoning would be to see Baby Groot in action!

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Disney+

Streaming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 online is relatively easy! All you need is a subscription to the Disney+ streaming service, which costs just $5.99 per month. Not only will this provide access to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as often as you’d like, but it opens up the MCU catalog including a majority of the films in the Infinity Saga.

An option that tends to entice streaming viewers with a wider range of interests or a family to entertain is the Disney+ Bundle. If you opt for this service, you gain access to three of the best streaming services on the market — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — for only $12.99 per month. This is a tremendous value, providing access to three services for the price of two subscriptions.

This way, you can watch your favorite live sports on ESPN and then flip over to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or any number of MCU properties whenever you’d like. It’s an overwhelming value compared to your other options.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 everywhere else:

If you’re not sold on Disney+, then you can still find routes to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The film is available to rent it in HD on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99, or you can purchase it for $18.99 on the same platform. The price is relatively the same across other platforms, which include the iTunes store, YouTube TV, the Google Play store and Vudu.

Should you watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Disney+ or somewhere else?

Well, this depends largely on your personal needs. I’m no mind-reader, but if you’ve landed on this site then you must be pretty interested in viewing this movie. If that’s the case, you’ll be able to find a ton of content that you’re interested in if you subscribe to Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is part of a tremendous arch of MCU films that resulted in the most beloved movie franchise of all-time.

Subscribing to Disney+ for one month costs nearly as much as it costs to rent the film for 48 hours on one of the other services. That doesn’t make a ton of sense — Especially if you’re looking to watch other Marvel movies in the future. Instead of renting them, you can gain access to the entire MCU catalog and a ton more with a Disney+ subscription.

Everyone has their own way of going about their streaming. We don’t judge over here! However, the logical answer for Marvel fans hoping to watch this film is to just subscribe to the mouse’s streaming service and bask in the glory of their amazing viewing options.

