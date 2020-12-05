When you ask how to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home, it's one of those times in which you're going to get an unexpected answer — and the film's title is maybe more appropriate than you'd think.

First, there's ol' Peter Parker himself. He's on a school trip to Europe, which is awesome. It's partly an escape after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and there's definitely a dark cloud hanging over the loss of his mentor.

Then there's the fact that like Spider-Man: Homecoming, you can't find Far From Home in the usual place you'll find all the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Far from home, indeed.

The good news? You've got options.

How to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home online

The Spider-Man films are in a weird place because Marvel — and thus its parent company, Disney — doesn't actually own the rights to Spider-Man. That distinction ultimately goes to Sony. And while they worked out a deal to allow the Spider-Man character to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and retain that MCU look and feel, it affected distribution of the film.

In other words: Unlike nearly all the other MCU films, you can't currently watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney+. And that's too bad, because Disney+ is great and an easy place to watch all the MCU superhero films.

You do have options, however. Spider-Man is available in most of the usual on-demand locations, including Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.

You'll notice that Amazon Prime Video is missing from that list, however. That's where things get a little weird again. Far From Home is available on Prime Video — you can buy it for $14.99 in HD. (No 4K option; sorry.)

How to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home for free

There's one other viewing option for Spider-Man: Far From Home that's worth breaking out on its own. It's available on the premium STARZ service via Amazon Prime Video Channels. That requires you to have an Amazon Prime account, of course, and then you'll sign up separately for the STARZ channel with your Amazon account.

STARZ is $8.99 a month — but it also comes with a free seven-day trial on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

So if all you want to do is watch Spider-Man: Far From Home and call it a day, here's your chance to do it for free. (And maybe go ahead and see what else STARZ has to offer while you're there.)

