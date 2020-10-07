If you want to know how to watch Captain Marvel, you’ve come to the right place. Bridging the gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, 2019’s Captain Marvel takes us back in time to 1995 on a fantastical journey starring some familiar faces from the MCU.

Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel is a Kree warrior with extraordinary powers who can’t pinpoint her personal history. She’s sent on a daring journey that sends her crash landing to Earth, where she’s tracked by a younger version of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Though the pair is wary of each other to start, they find that they’ll need to rely on each other to uncover the truth about a plot that threatens the universe as they know it.

Not only does Captain Marvel pave the way for the events of Avengers: Endgame, but it takes us back to a simpler time on a dazzling adventure that keeps its viewers glued to their seats.

How to watch Captain Marvel on Disney+:

Streaming Captain Marvel is easier than ever with a subscription to Disney+. For only $5.99 per month, subscribers gain access to the entire Disney catalog including a wide range of MCU movies and properties. In addition to that, subscribers get to watch Star Wars properties and National Geographic programming as part of their subscription.

This isn’t the only way to subscribe to the service. For only $12.99 per month, you can sign up for the Disney+ Bundle. This is a deal that includes three of the best streaming services on the market at an extremely discounted rate. By subscribing to the bundle, you’ll gain access to all that Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ have to offer.

By going with this route, you can watch any of the MCU films available on Disney+ in addition to live sporting events and exclusive sports programming from ESPN+. Furthermore, Hulu is extremely underrated compared with its streaming competitors with a ton of solid television programs and movies available to stream at a moment’s notice.

How to watch Captain Marvel everywhere else:

An alternative to subscribing to Disney+ is renting or purchasing Captain Marvel elsewhere online. You can rent the film in HD on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99, giving you a chance to watch it within a 48-hour window on their service. The same applied to the other platforms where this movie is available to rent: The iTunes Store, Vudu, the Google Play store and YouTube within the same price range. If you hope to purchase the film, you can do so on Amazon for $14.99.

Should you watch Captain Marvel on Disney+ or elsewhere?

Of course, this is going to be a matter of preference. However, we’re partial to Disney+ because of the insane value and wide range of streaming content that’s available on the platform. Renting the film costs only two dollars less than one month of Disney+. For those interested in binge-watching MCU films or simply returning to your favorites, a subscription is a way better value.

Plus, there’s so much more to offer on Disney+ than just Captain Marvel. Great original shows including The Mandalorian are constantly in the works for this service that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Anyone looking to entertain their family would be wise to sign up for Disney+ as one of the most reliable services you could ask for.

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

MCU Phase 1

MCU Phase 2

MCU Phase 3

MCU Phase 4