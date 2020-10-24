If you’re here to discover how to watch Captain America: The First Avenger, rest assured — You’ve arrived at the right place! Follow along this cunning journey as scrawny Steve Rodgers takes a risk by joining an initiative that sees him become the United States’ symbol of hope: Captain America.

The arrival of Chris Evans as this iconic character marked the beginning of an era that included three Captain America films, a handful of appearances in other MCU films and one of the most beloved figures in modern pop culture. Cap is a classic comic book character who became seemingly outdated in the modern era of comics, but the depiction imagined by Evans and director Joe Johnston captured the hearts of moviegoers everywhere.

This film showcases a little bit of everything: Heart, a classic love story, fantastic action, a man overcoming his circumstances and a unique look at American culture and the way it approaches war. Beyond being a flashy film and a catalyst in the success of the MCU, Captain America: The First Avenger makes statements about our past and how we, as a society, can improve for the future.

How to watch Captain America: The First Avenger on Disney+:

Watching Captain America: The First Avenger is an easy process that begins with a subscription to Disney+. For a low, monthly rate of $5.99, subscribers to Disney+ gain access to this film and many others in the MCU catalog. It’s a manageable price for the streaming service that brings some of the most coveted properties and series to your living room.

If you’re looking to improve the reach of your streaming services, you may want to consider the Disney+ Bundle. This offers access to three premier streaming services for the price of only two. A subscription provides access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for only $12.99 per month. This way, you can entertain your whole family with a wide variety of sports programming, children’s streaming options and plenty of great options for adults as well.

How to watch Captain America: The First Avenger elsewhere:

One option for those hoping to watch Captain America: The First Avenger is to rent it using one of the many services on the market. It’s available to rent in HD for $3.99 on the iTunes Store, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to purchase for $22.99 on Amazon. If you’re a Prime Member, this film is available to stream as part of your subscription for the time being.

Should you watch Captain America: The First Avenger on Disney+ or elsewhere?

Not only is watching Captain America: The First Avenger easy with Disney+, but it’s a great way to catch up with all that the MCU has to offer. You can watch each of the Captain America films in order and catch up with all of the fantastic offerings of the streaming service. Beyond Cap’s films, you can watch nearly every film produced by the MCU in addition to a wide variety of Disney films and shows, National Geographic programming and installations from the Star Wars franchise.

Renting films should only be a necessity these days. If it’s not on a streaming service then by all means, go ahead and rent it, but there’s no need if it’s on a service like Disney+.

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

MCU Phase 1

MCU Phase 2

MCU Phase 3

MCU Phase 4