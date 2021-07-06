Natasha Maximoff didn't have an easy life in her pre-Avengers days. The same could be said about the standalone Black Widow movie itself, which saw delays of more than a year due to the global pandemic.

But the first MCU film in the post-Endgame world finally is getting its day in the sun. And it's the first to see a dual release, hitting theaters and Disney+ on the very same day. The theater avenue is simple enough. You buy your ticket, then take your seat. Just like we used to do. The streaming side of things? That gets a little more complicated.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow in whatever setting you prefer, whether it's with a few hundred of your closest friends, or in the comfort of your living room.

How to watch Black Widow on Disney Plus

Good news for those who want to watch Black Widow but aren't yet ready to venture into a theater. The film has made it into the ranks of Disney Plus Premier Access. That's the scheme by which you're able to watch a Disney-owned film from the comfort of your own home (or anywhere you can get the Disney+ app, really).

What's the catch, you ask? After all, Disney+ is full of films. Including all the Marvel films. The catch is that you'll have to pay extra — on top of your usual Disney+ subscription fee — for a Premier Access title. So you'll pony up another $29 to see the film before it hits the Disney+ general population.

The good news is that's a one-time fee for Black Widow, but you can watch the movie as many times as you want once you've paid it, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.

When will Black Widow be free on Disney Plus?

Premier Access isn't a permanent status. At some point, films that are birthed under Premier Access will join their brethren in Disney+ gen pop.

Black Widow will be available for anyone with a Disney+ subscription on Oct. 6, 2021. That's three months behind the extra paywall, before it escapes.

