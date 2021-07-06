How to watch Black Widow
The long-delayed standalone movie for Natasha Maximoff finally gets its day in theaters — and on Disney Plus at the same time.
Natasha Maximoff didn't have an easy life in her pre-Avengers days. The same could be said about the standalone Black Widow movie itself, which saw delays of more than a year due to the global pandemic.
But the first MCU film in the post-Endgame world finally is getting its day in the sun. And it's the first to see a dual release, hitting theaters and Disney+ on the very same day. The theater avenue is simple enough. You buy your ticket, then take your seat. Just like we used to do. The streaming side of things? That gets a little more complicated.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow in whatever setting you prefer, whether it's with a few hundred of your closest friends, or in the comfort of your living room.
How to watch Black Widow on Disney Plus
Good news for those who want to watch Black Widow but aren't yet ready to venture into a theater. The film has made it into the ranks of Disney Plus Premier Access. That's the scheme by which you're able to watch a Disney-owned film from the comfort of your own home (or anywhere you can get the Disney+ app, really).
What's the catch, you ask? After all, Disney+ is full of films. Including all the Marvel films. The catch is that you'll have to pay extra — on top of your usual Disney+ subscription fee — for a Premier Access title. So you'll pony up another $29 to see the film before it hits the Disney+ general population.
The good news is that's a one-time fee for Black Widow, but you can watch the movie as many times as you want once you've paid it, so long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.
When will Black Widow be free on Disney Plus?
Premier Access isn't a permanent status. At some point, films that are birthed under Premier Access will join their brethren in Disney+ gen pop.
Black Widow will be available for anyone with a Disney+ subscription on Oct. 6, 2021. That's three months behind the extra paywall, before it escapes.
The four phases of the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.
MCU Phase 1
- Iron Man (May 2, 2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)
- Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)
- Thor (May 6, 2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)
- Marvel's The Avengers (May 4, 2012)
MCU Phase 2
- Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (Nov. 8, 2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Aug. 1, 2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)
- Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)
MCU Phase 3
- Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)
- Doctor Strange (Nov. 4, 2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017)
- Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018
- Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)
MCU Phase 4
- Black Widow (July 9, 2021)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)
- Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Christmas 2021)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)
- Black Panther 2 (July 8, 2022)
- The Marvels (Nov. 11, 2022)
Phil spent his 20s in the newsroom of the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, his 30s on the road for AndroidCentral.com and Mobile Nations, is the Dad part of Modern Dad, and is editor of WhatToWatch.com.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.