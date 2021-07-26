'Black Widow' hits digital on Aug. 10, DVD on Sept. 14 with deleted scenes and more

Black Widow is still in the midst of its extremely strong run on Disney Plus Premier Access and in theaters. So strong, in fact, that the release date for all digital platforms (not named Disney Plus, anyway) has been moved up, and the first post-Endgame era Marvel film will now hit DVD, Blu-ray and other digital outlets starting on Aug. 10.

The release will see a host of bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, bloopers and a number of featurettes.

Delete scenes always are a pretty hot item, and this release of Black Widow has some interesting ones. They'll include:

Grocery Shopping: Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.

Ohio: Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

We'll also get an introduction to the film by director Cate Shortland, who'll share her vision for the film, which slots between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

No real details on what to expect in the bloopers — but suffice to say they should be pretty fun. Otherwise they wouldn't be called "bloopers," right? We do get a little info on three of the other featurettes, however. One will show how Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh trained in preparation for the film, and how it helped them play on-screen sisters. Another will zoom out to look at the size and scale of Black Widow, which was shot all over the world.

The digital release of Black Widow drops on Aug. 10. The physical release — which comprises the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (which includes a 4K UHD disc, a Blu-ray disc, and a digital code), a Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray disc, DVD and digital code) and a DVD.