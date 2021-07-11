'Black Widow' made $60 million this weekend on Disney Plus

Black Widow launched all kinds of firsts for Marvel Studios. It's the first (and only, and long overdue) standalone film for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. It's the first Marvel movie in the post-pandemic era. And it's the first MCU film to have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access.

And the results are interesting. Disney in a press release on Sunday said that Black Widow made a total more than $215 million over the weekend. That includes $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million internationally — and more than $60 million on Disney+ itself.

That rough math would equate to more than 2 million people paying the extra $29 for the privilege of watching Black Widow at home, or on their phone — anywhere you can watch Disney+, actually. It accounts for about 28 percent of the total weekend take, which is saying something given the number of countries Disney+ is now available in.

"Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release. "Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+."

Disney+ Premier Access allows users to watch a film on Disney+ three months ahead of the general population. It requires that extra $29 fee. But after you pay it you can watch the movie as many times as you want, so long as you still have a Disney+ subscription.