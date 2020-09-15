How to watch Ant-Man
By John Hageman
Paul Rudd goes small for his big Marvel feature.
If you're wondering how to watch Ant-Man, chances are you like to root for the little guy.
In this 2015 superhero origin story from Marvel Studios, Paul Rudd plays a cat burglar named Scott Lang who becomes pint-sized hero dubbed, obviously, Ant-Man, bringing with him of the actor's charm and humor. Seriously, when's the last time you weren't happy to see Paul Rudd in a movie?
But enough about Paul Rudd. Here's how to watch Ant-Man.
The four phases of the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.
How to watch Ant-Man on Disney Plus
The quick and easy option for watching Ant-Man is simply to sign up for Disney+. The streaming service from the house of mouse costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year.
If you're a big Marvel fan, Disney+ is definitely your best bet for watching Ant-Man and all of his friends. Besides the trove of superhero movies ready for streaming, you'll find Star Wars, Pixar and classic Disney movies at your fingertips. All you have to do is pay for a subscription, and stream it when you want. Easy peasy.
And to sweeten the pot, you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month.
How to watch Ant-Man elsewhere
Remember renting and buying movies? Turns out you can still do that! I was surprised too.
You can rent or buy Ant-Man from various services for about $4 and $20, respectively. That includes Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and iTunes.
Renting a movie might be appealing when it first comes out, because it may not yet be available on a subscription-based streaming service. But Ant-Man has been out for a few years and is currently streaming on Disney+, and a yearly subscription to that service is only about three times as much as buying just one movie.
So unless you're really, really into shrinking superheroes, Disney+ is probably your best option. That way, you can try some other, taller superheroes as well.
MCU Phase 1
- Iron Man (May 2, 2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)
- Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)
- Thor (May 6, 2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)
- Marvel's The Avengers (May 4, 2012)
MCU Phase 2
- Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (Nov. 8, 2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Aug. 1, 2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)
- Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)
MCU Phase 3
- Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)
- Doctor Strange (Nov. 4, 2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017)
- Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018
- Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)
MCU Phase 4
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Chang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: [Untitled]
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
