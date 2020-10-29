If you’ve come here, you’re probably wondering how to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier. We’ll have your answers and more down below, but first, let’s talk about the film. At the time of its release in 2014, Captain America: The Winter Soldier was widely recognized as one of the best MCU films from a cinematic perspective.

With a unique plot, elements of espionage, witty dialogue and a ton of action, directors Joe and Anthony Russo intertwined a long string of MCU plot-lines while breathing new life into the franchise. The film follows the country’s greatest hero, Captain America as he works alongside the organization that brought together the Avengers Initiative — S.H.I.E.L.D., which is run by Col. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The duo peels back the curtains to discover an evil plot within the organization they represent that puts the world at risk. To make matters worse, they’re forced to face off against The Winter Soldier, a mysterious figure who turns out to be a figure from Cap’s past. The internal conflict that Steve Rogers faces is played out masterfully by Chris Evans, who’s aided by great performances by Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

How to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+:

Watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier is easier than ever with a subscription to Disney+, which is the ideal way to view this film and the other installments of the MCU. At $5.99 per month, subscribers gain access to most of the MCU catalog, including this film, in addition to a large selection of television programs and films. However, there’s another option to consider in the Disney+ Bundle, which packages three premier streaming services for the price of two subscriptions.

With the bundle, you’ll gain access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at a discounted rate. That way, you can meet nearly all of your streaming needs while catering to people in your household with differing interests.

How to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier elsewhere:

Watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier elsewhere is relatively simple. If you’d prefer to rent the film elsewhere, there are a variety of outlets you can consider. At $3.99, you can rent this movie on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, the iTunes store, the Google Play store and YouTube. The film is also available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99.

Should you watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+ or elsewhere?

Of course, this is a matter of opinion. If you’d rather rent it then go ahead, but subscribing to Disney+ saves money for anyone hoping to check out the MCU catalog. Renting costs nearly the same price as the monthly rate you’d pay to gain access to Disney+ for only a 48-hour window to watch one film. With Disney+, you can watch pretty much any of the MCU films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as often as you’d like whenever you’d like to.

Everyone’s needs are different, but Disney+ is a strong route if you’re trying to catch up on the Captain America series in anticipation for its spin-off, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is set to release on the platform in 2021.

