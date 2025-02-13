The shield has been passed, as for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Chris Evans is not leading a new Captain America movie. Instead, MCU veteran Anthony Mackie is the new Cap, leading Captain America: Brave New World, which is now playing.

Mackie’s Sam Wilson was given the iconic Captain America shield in Avengers: Endgame and then officially accepted the mantle in the Disney Plus original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America: Brave New World will continue some elements of that series’ storyline while also introducing some exciting new aspects (a red Hulk?) for the first Marvel movie of 2025.

We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Captain America: Brave New World directly below.

How to watch Captain America: Brave New World in movie theaters

The only place to watch Captain America: Brave New World is at movie theaters worldwide. The movie is available to watch in standard formats, 3D and IMAX.

To find out when, where and in what format Captain America: Brave New World is playing near you, check out Fandango . The website and mobile app allow you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes are available. You can buy a ticket directly through the site or app.

Another option to consider, especially if you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater chain, are movie theater subscriptions and memberships. These programs, offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, allow patrons to get a variety of movie perks, including free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets and deals on concessions.

Is Captain America: Brave New World streaming?

No, you cannot stream Captain America: Brave New World at this time.

There is no information on when Captain America: Brave New World is going to become available for at-home viewing, either via a streaming or digital on-demand platform, but the movie will likely get a solid exclusive play in theaters before that happens. As for where Captain America: Brave New World is going to be streaming, it will assuredly join the rest of the Marvel movies on Disney Plus.

We’ll update this page as more info on Captain America: Brave New World’s at-home plans are announced.

What else to know about Captain America: Brave New World

Here is the official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World:

“Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

In addition to Mackie, the movie stars Harrison Ford (taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt), Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) directs.

Watch the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World for a preview of what’s in store for the movie: