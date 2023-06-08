Captain America: Brave New World — release date, cast and everything we know about the Marvel movie

After being given the shield by Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame and officially accepting the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie is set to lead his very own Captain America movie for the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie is set to be the fourth Captain America movie in the MCU, taking place in Phase 5 of the ongoing cinematic universe. But how will Mackie's Sam Wilson fit into the new regime of Avengers? And what new foe will he face?

While we'll have to wait and see to get definitive answers on all of that, here's what we know about Captain America: Brave New World right now.

Captain America: Brave New World is penciled in for May 3, 2024.

That'll make it the fourth movie to MCU's Phase 5, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.

Captain America: Brave New World cast

Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie behind the scenes on Captain America: Brave New World (Image credit: Marvel)

Anthony Mackie has been in the MCU since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but now his Sam Wilson is the official Captain America, leading the way for this new movie. Mackie is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in the likes of Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau and, more recently, We Have a Ghost and the upcoming video game adaptation Twisted Metal.

While Mackie is taking over the Captain America mantle, Harrison Ford is taking on a legacy MCU role, but under different circumstances. Ford was cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross following the passing of William Hurt, who had played the character since The Incredible Hulk. Ford is a screen legend who does not appear to be slowing down despite being 81. He reprises his classic character Indiana Jones for the final time in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and has a hit TV show with 1923.

Thunderbolt Ross isn't the only connection to The Incredible Hulk appearing in Brave New World. Tim Blake Nelson is reprising his role of Dr. Samuel Sterns from the early Marvel movie, as is Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross, Thunderbolt Ross' daughter and love interest to Bruce Banner (does that mean a Mark Ruffalo cameo is possible?).

Other confirmed cast members for Captain America: Brave New World are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez, reprising their roles of Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torress, respectively. New to the MCU is Shira Haas (Unorthodox), who is playing a character named Sabra.

Other MCU veterans could pop up as cameos (Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes being a betting favorite probably) but none have been confirmed and will likely be kept under wraps.

Captain America: Brave New World plot

Marvel is keeping the plot of Captain America: Brave New World under lock and key right now. We do know that the script is being written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, who both wrote for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World trailer

There is no footage for Captain America: Brave New World available yet. When a trailer, teaser or whatever becomes available, we'll add it here.

Captain America: Brave New World director

Leading things behind the camera for Captain America: Brave New World as the director is Julius Onah. Onah's most recent movie was the 2019 indie movie Luce, though he does have experience with some bigger, more effects driven movies, having also directed The Cloverfield Paradox.

MCU movies

Here is a reminder of all the MCU movies that have come before Captain America: Brave New World, to give you an idea on where it fits into everything.

MCU Phase 1

Iron Man (May 2, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)

Thor (May 6, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Marvel's The Avengers (May 4, 2012)

MCU Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (Nov. 8, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Aug. 1, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)

Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)

MCU Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)

Doctor Strange (Nov. 4, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017)

Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)

MCU Phase 4

MCU Phase 5