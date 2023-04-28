Twisted Metal: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the live-action series

For more than 25 years, Twisted Metal has been a behemoth in the gaming industry. Now the popular video game series is getting the small screen treatment with the brand new Twisted Metal comedy. The show continues a recent trend to adapt video games into live-action projects, following in the footsteps of The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Twisted Metal centers around a smart-mouthed milkman who must put his driving skills to the test for a chance at a better life. Unfortunately for him, he has to tend with several dangers in this post-apocalyptic world including a deranged and deadly clown. Oh, and did we fail to mention that show sees Anthony Mackie temporarily hang up his newly acquired shield as Captain America to pick up car keys to play the milkman, aka John Doe?

Here's what else we know about the series.

Twisted Metal premieres in the US on Thursday, July 27, on Peacock.

Although Peacock content is available to Sky TV and Now subscribers in the UK, we're still awaiting confirmation on a UK release date for the show. Once we get word, we'll pass along the update.

Twisted Metal trailer

An official trailer has not yet been released. However, Peacock did unveil a teaser on April 28, and it certainly piques the interest.

Twisted Metal plot

Here is the official synopsis of Twisted Metal:

"Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal cast

Again, Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe. Mackie has made a splash in the Marvel world as Sam Wilson, a character featured in the Captain America and Avenger films, and was last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He's also been quite busy this year appearing in films Ghosted, If You Were the Last and We Have a Ghost.

You can check out more of the cast below.

How to watch Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal is a Peacock original series, so for those hoping to watch it in the US, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service. Peacock currently offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

As official word on a UK release rollout for the series becomes available, we'll pass along the information.