A Million Little Things season 5: release date, cast and everything we know

After premiering in 2018, A Million Little Things is coming to an end with season 5. The drama follows a group of friends who get a wake-up call to really start living when one of them unexpectedly dies. Through the seasons, we have seen these characters navigate new identities, careers and family formations, each embracing and learning what it means to be a united family, love and seek forgiveness, even when it hasn't been easy.

Here is everything that you need to know about A Million Little Things season 5.

Fans will have to start saying goodbye soon, as A Million Little Things season 5 premieres on Wednesday, February 8, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will then continue to air on Wednesday nights.

Joining ABC's primetime lineup in the second half of the 2022-2023 season, A Million Little Things is going to take over the time slot that currently is occupied by Big Sky season 3.

A Million Little Things does stream in the UK, though it isn't clear right now when season 5 episodes will premiere there.

A Million Little Things season 5 plot

While we do not know the plot for A Million Little Things season 5 of the series yet, it will no doubt be a continuation of where we left off in the dramatic finale.

In A Million Little Things season 4, audiences found out that Gary and Maggie are finally pregnant, but Gary has a mass in his lung, meaning his cancer has returned. He has been secretly going to chemotherapy with Maggie but does not want to tell his friends because he knows they will treat him differently. Rome and Gina find out when their friend returns Rome's camera, only to discover a video of Gary talking to his future child in case he does not make it.

A Million Little Things season 5 cast

David Giuntoli currently stars as Eddie Saville on A Million Little Things. He is known for his role as Detective Nick Burkhardt on NBC’s acclaimed series, Grimm. Additional credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Key and Peele, as well as 13 Hours. He also starred in Buddymoon, which he also produced and co-wrote.

Romany Malco plays Rome Howard. Malco wrote, produced, directed and starred in the mockumentary film, Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison, which is based on his web series. He also starred in the 2019 Netflix film, Holiday Rush.

Allison Miller portrays Maggie. Her other television work includes 13 Reasons Why, Incorporated, Terra Nova, Kings and Go On. On the big screen, she can be seen in 17 Again, Devil’s Due and Always Woodstock. Miller made her directorial debut with Growth. The short, which she wrote, directed, produced, and stars, has been accepted into numerous film festivals including the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Short Fest where it won the Filmmaker Pick Award.

Christina Moses is Regina Howard. Previously, she was on Condor, Containment and The Originals.

Grace Park returns as Katherine Saville. She is best known for Hawaii Five-0 and Battlestar Galactica. Additionally, the actress was in Public Schooled, Edgemont, The Border and The Cleaner.

James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. He is recognized for his eight-year run as Shawn Spencer on the hit comedy Psych, which also resulted in three films. The actor directed his own script, Treehouse, as part of the Blumhouse anthology series for Hulu. Rodriguez also wrote and directed the USA pilot, Shoot the Moon. He has directed shows such as The Resident, Battle Creek, Rosewood and Psych. His feature directing debut was Gravy. Past credits include The Buddy Games, The Hollywood Hills, Pushing Dead, Christmas Eve and Baby Baby Baby.

Stephanie Szostak brings the character of Delilah Dixon to life. Previous roles include The Devil Wears Prada, Younger, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Bull, Satisfaction, Hit by Lightning, R.I.P.D., Iron Man 3, Gimme Shelter, We Bought a Zoo and Dinner for Schmucks.

A Million Little Things season 5 trailer

As of now, no trailer or sneak peeks for the final season have been released. However, the cast got together to officially tell their fans that this is going to be the final season of A Million Little Things:

They also shared this post on social media:

We can’t wait to see you again 💙 The fifth and final season of #AMillionLittleThings premieres February 8 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/tXyB0c2MbdNovember 7, 2022 See more

How to Watch A Million Little Things

A Million Little Things airs new episodes on ABC, which is available to anyone with a traditional cable provider, TV antenna to receive local stations or is signed up for a live TV streaming that features ABC, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes of the final season are going to be available on-demand on Hulu the day after they air live.

UK viewers can watch A Million Little Things on Disney Plus.