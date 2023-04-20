A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11: it's wedding time

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11, "Ironic."

Despite multiple obstacles, Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito) celebrate their wedding and it's perfect in all the ways that matter. However, we're left on a scary cliffhanger for one of our favorite characters.

Katherine and Greta's big moment

As a sentimental tribute to Greta's love for The Love Boat, the couple is set to have their wedding on a boat. However, due to the weather, they are forced to pivot. They seek shelter at a nearby bar and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) takes charge to make a miracle happen.

Greta's parents arrive and one conversation with them is enough to send her into a spiral. But it does lead to a beautiful moment between the two brides, as Katherine gives a perfect speech to reassure Greta and makes it clear that today is going to be their special day, they're not pushing it off any longer.

Later, Katherine's mom brings her late husband's suit, using it as a replacement for Greta's outfit, which Charlie (Chance Hurtsfield) ruined. Then, we see her walk her daughter down the aisle and just like that, the ceremony has begun. Maggie (Allison Miller) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) deliver an amazing performance before we hear the couple's vows, which are made up of the two recognizing the full circle moment this is for both of them after high school.

Delilah's moving home

It's official, Delilah is staying. She shares that she is looking for places and expects to have one soon. After telling Eddie, Maggie is the next person to find out. Maggie then asks about co-parenting with Eddie before suggesting that they can be together. Of course, Delilah is filled with excuses before saying they've both moved on.

Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) accidentally discovers Jon's (Ron Livingston) final message to Eddie, which leads to him confronting his friend about keeping it a secret. Jon had given permission for Eddie to be with Delilah, which frustrates Gary considering the two still aren't together.

It turns out that it was the final push needed for their relationship to move forward. After admitting that he overheard Delilah and Maggie's discussion, Eddie finally admits that he's not over her, and the two kiss.

Things take a concerning turn for Gary

A struggle to pick a babysitter for Javier leads to a bigger conversation about Maggie letting Gary step up more with the parenting decisions. She apologizes and explains how hard it is for her to let go, but Gary promises her that he understands and explains he wants them to be a united front for their son. She isn't in this alone.

While speaking with Eddie, Gary begins to cough up blood. Despite his friend's concern, he insists on not ruining the wedding. He goes back out to give the toast, earning laughs as he acts as if everything is fine until he gets to the end, clearly emotional as he thinks of what he might miss out on.

On the way home, Gary tells Maggie about what happened and they go straight to the hospital. The news is a lot for both of them and that's the moment that we are left with.

