A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8: Katherine meets the parents

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8, "Dear Diary."

Greta (Cameron Esposito) and Katherine's (Grace Park) relationship is tested in a surprising way during a trip to meet her parents. Elsewhere, Maggie (Allison Miller) faces some unexpected changes at work and Rome (Romany Malco) has to unite with Omar (Jay Pharoah) for the sake of their father (Lou Beatty Jr.).

Greta's world is turned upside down

Katherine is clearly nervous to see Greta's parents again after what happened in high school, but Greta assures her that it will be the perfect weekend. Thankfully, Mr. and Mrs. Strobe (played by George Wyner and JoBeth Williams) do not hesitate to welcome her into their home, resulting in a night of stories, looking at old photo albums and a toast.

Mrs. Strobe comments on how she always felt there was a special connection between the couple, while Mr. Strobe mentions he always knew Katherine would be a big success. On the outside, Greta's parents seem to not only be fantastic parents, but a great couple. That is all thrown into question when Katherine finds them arguing in the kitchen.

The next day, Katherine gets her own sweater to be in the family photo, but when Greta uses her father's phone, she discovers that he is on a dating app. The truth finally comes out: the two are splitting up. It sends their daughter into a spiral, making her question if she and Katherine can make it work. Her fiancé quickly promises that they are going to get it right and won't end up like her parents.

Maggie's return to work

Inez (Renee Victor) is helping by watching Javi while Maggie goes back to work and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) attends an insurance conference.

At the station, Dr. Jessica (Bresha Webb) voices concerns over an ad played during her show, but her boss ignores her. Maggie has her own problems, as she is told that she will have to move to Saturdays while her replacement stays in her old time spot. Her boss makes it clear that she either has to accept those terms or she will not be brought back. Maggie is convinced Jessica knows about everything, calling her a puppet before leaving.

Maggie gets back home only to realize she missed her son's first smile, which only adds to her horrible day. While looking through the pictures Inez took, Maggie also discovers that she did not listen to her directions about not using a pacifier. However, the next morning, she can't get Javi to stop crying and ends up using it herself. The pacifier calms him down and she hears Jessica tell a listener that the product being advertised is not helpful and probably will not work. She's proud of the other therapist.

Of course, her boss is furious, but Jessica will not be manipulated any further. He has no choice but to ask Maggie back. Unfortunately for him, she has conditions. She and Dr. Jessica will be co-hosting, doing shows on alternate days leading up to a joint Friday. This will make sure the new mom won't miss any more big moments in her son's life.

Rome and Omar's compromise

Omar shows up, upset and angry that he heard from a cousin that their father is being put in an assisted living facility. Rome points out that he contacted his brother three months ago about Walter's condition, but he did nothing to help. Omar is in denial, insisting their father is fine.

When Walter walks in, he doesn't recognize his son at first, which makes it impossible to ignore the situation any further. It leads to the brothers discussing a plan to take the necessary next steps. Rome says they have no choice but to sell their childhood home in order to pay for assisted living. Omar isn't happy with the idea, which turns into a fight.

Later on, Walter shares with Regina (Christina Moses) that his one wish is for his kids to get along and that he is alive to see it. Sure enough, the two come to an agreement and explain their decision at dinner. They are going to rent out the house so they have enough money to pay for it. Omar will manage it so that it stays in the family and Walter will be okay to stay in the facility for as long as he needs. He agrees, satisfied with the way his sons are working together on this.

It looks like Walter and Regina both got their wish.

Eddie gets a second chance

Eddie's (David Giuntoli) professor is not easing up, making him worry about his upcoming class presentation. Craft sees him with Nicole (Rachel Nichols), which leads her to assume she understands how and why he was put into her class. As a punishment, she switches the order of the presentations and makes Eddie go first, even though he is not prepared.

He explains the situation to Nicole and to save her job, she explains to Craft what actually happened between the two of them. Eddie brings his professor a drop form, but she admits that she was wrong about him. This is the start of his new chance, the same way he gave Nicole one.

Right before the episode ends, Eddie gets a call from Danny, saying that there is something wrong with Charlie.

New episodes of A Million Little Things premiere Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC and are available on-demand on Hulu the day after they air live.