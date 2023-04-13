A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10: Delilah has a full-circle moment

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10, "The Salesman."

Delilah's (Stephanie Szostak) past is on her mind as she closes a big chapter in her journey. Meanwhile, Greta (Cameron Esposito) receives a meaningful surprise from Katherine's mother and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) tries to figure out her future with Tyrell (Adam Swain).

Flashbacks of Jon

As Delilah moves out, it's the perfect time for flashbacks. The first one presents the moment she and her husband see their house for the first time. The next is Jon (Ron Livingston) getting season tickets for the Bruins season, which leads to Delilah expressing that she wants to move to France and that she doesn't have any sort of real community in Boston. Jon's response? He'll invite the three guys from the elevator for dinner and they'll all be great friends.

The last one has Jon pulling away from his wife, and the argument about moving to France is still in play as Sophie is looking at colleges. We then see a text from Eddie (David Giuntoli), which seems to be the start of their affair. That brings us back to the present for one last pizza night.

While talking with Eddie, Delilah admits that now that she made the move to France, she's lonely. Confessing all of that out loud brings a new question up: will she stay this time?

Katherine's mother has a gift

Greta and Katherine (Grace Park) are happily planning the wedding, but it's definitely expensive with everyone coming. Overhearing, Katherine's mom asks Greta to take her to the store, who immediately agrees. Before they go, Katherine gives her fiancé a few warnings, including that her mother is on a fixed income and she should not pay for her own items.

While they're gone, Katherine finds the wedding invitation for Delilah in Theo's (Tristan Byon) bag. It turns out that he doesn't want her at the wedding after what she did to his family and how much she hurt his mom. After shopping at the store, Katherine's mom gives Greta a check for $5,000 to put towards the wedding, despite her protests.

At pizza night, Theo explains what he did to Delilah and she is completely understanding. All she wants is for Katherine's day to be perfect and with that he gives her the invite.

When Greta shares the check, Katherine immediately tries to return it, only to be told it is a gift because her daughter is the "happiest she's ever seen" and Katherine's mom wants to help pay for the wedding. They finally accept.

Regina's new path

While helping with the morning rush at the food truck, Rome (Romany Malco) sees a website open on Regina's (Christina Moses) tablet displaying the requirements to run for city council. He doesn't address it right away, but when it does come up, she's clearly trying to convince herself it could never happen.

The group then bands together to share all the reasons why Regina should run and prove that she would be great for the position. Just like that, she agrees, getting her first nine signatures. The race is on and Rome is her campaign manager.

Sophie and Tyrell's secret is over

Adam Swain and Lizzy Greene in A Million Little Things (Image credit: ABC/Darko Sikman)

Sophie and Tyrell have been sleeping together for two weeks, but they seem to be on different pages regarding what the next step should be. While Tyrell wants to tell people, specifically Regina and Rome, Sophie votes to keep things lowkey until he returns from his summer trip visiting his mom in Haiti.

After the two exit her room and Rome makes a comment about Tyrell being out late the previous night, Eddie puts the pieces together. The real reason for Sophie's hesitation finally comes out during a conversation between them: she's nervous about what would happen if they break up. She doesn't want to lose Regina. He promises her that she has nothing to worry about and that would never happen. They've all been through so much worse and stayed together.

The new couple finally reveals the news to Regina and Rome, who are overjoyed, before adding that she's going with him to Haiti.

New episodes of A Million Little Things premiere Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC and are available on-demand on Hulu the day after they air live.