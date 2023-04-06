A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9: Delilah's back

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9, "Father's Day."

Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) is facing his first Father’s Day without his father while also celebrating the fact that he is a new dad. Plus, Eddie (David Giuntoli) is there for his daughter during an emergency and it's time for Rome (Romany Malco) to find a suitable environment for his father (Lou Beatty Jr.) to live in.

Delilah finally makes her return

We find out that Charlie has a severe ear infection and, of course, Eddie is by her side while she's resting in the hospital. While the pain meds helped to get her fever down, it turns out that the infection has spread and they need to get her into surgery. Unable to wait, he gives the necessary permission, even though Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) has not arrived yet.

Nicole (Rachel Nichols) is there, not wanting Eddie to be alone, but when she tries to help him explain to Delilah why Charlie had to go into surgery, it's clear the mother is not happy so she quickly leaves. This is followed by an argument between the parents on the fact that Charlie is their child, not just hers. The surgery goes perfectly, the doctor adding that it was a good thing they got her in immediately, which leads to them apologizing to each other.

Delilah then asks about Nicole, who Eddie says is just a friend before Charlie wakes up. After everything has calmed down though, she approaches the subject again and tries to figure out why they're not together. Eddie's answer? It's complicated.

When the truth comes out, Delilah is in disbelief that Eddie can be friends and forgive the other woman after what she did, but eventually, she understands and mentions that it seems like they both want to be more than friends. This ends up resulting in the exact opposite, Nicole and Eddie agreeing that they're just going to be friends and that's all. In a twist, she ends up pushing him to not run away from Delilah.

At the end of the episode, he opens up Charlie's Father's Day gift, which is a family portrait of the three of them.

Gary's father day struggle

The episode opens with Gary waking up from a dream about his father, setting the tone for the rest of his storyline. Maggie (Allison Miller) wants to analyze it the next morning and once he shares what it was, she immediately tells him that it was his father sending him a message that he is still there with his son and that Gary is going to be okay.

While Gary's telling Javier a story, the baby looks over at a picture of him and his father. He takes the opportunity to explain to his son that the man is his grandfather, who he is named after, before comparing the two and expressing how much he would have loved the little boy. It's a bittersweet moment, especially since Father's Day is approaching.

Maggie calls Danny (Chance Hurstfield) over to cheer Gary up and when they're watching TV, Danny chooses a channel with the exact scene Gary had been watching with his father in the dream. Maggie tries to plead with him to accept that it's Javier reaching out, but they make Danny the tiebreaker, who unfortunately agrees with Gary that it's simply a coincidence.

While the two are out to eat, Christopher Lloyd picks up the keys Gary dropped, wishing him a happy Father's Day, and just like that, Danny changes his vote and it's officially impossible for Gary to ignore anymore.

Walter's new home

Walter and Rome are visiting different assisted living facilities, searching for the right one. However, the first five have failed to impress the older man. Later, Regina (Christina Moses) calls to reveal that the slot has been taken away because he deliberately tanked it, leaving them out of options.

After overhearing them on the phone, Maddox (Ash Spencer) and his father visit Rome and they offer Walter a spot at the one facility he had liked. But now that it's happening, he isn't ready and does not want to go, trying to guilt his son by saying that Rome is putting him somewhere because he doesn't want to deal with taking care of his father.

His move-in day falls on Father's Day, making it even harder for Rome to deal with. Regina gives him the option to bring Walter back home, promising they will make it work, even with Tyrell (Adam Swain) coming home. However, when he goes back to get him, he sees his father happily socializing, which confirms he made the right choice.

