‘A Million Little Things’ season 4: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the ABC drama

On ABC, where Grey’s Anatomy and so many of Shonda Rhimes previous shows have excelled, A Million Little Things has settled in as one of the more recent popular dramas for the network. The show is returning for its fourth season this fall.

A Million Little Things was created by D.J. Nash, whose previous credits include Til Death, Traffic Light and Bent. The show premiered on ABC in 2018.

Heading into the fourth season, here is what you need to know about A Million Little Things.

What is the plot of ‘A Million Little Things’?

The events of A Million Little Things kick off after a member of a close-knit group of friends dies unexpectedly. This serves as motivation for them all to live their lives to the fullest, though of course there are plenty of obstacles in the way.

SPOILER ALERT as we give a quick recap of the events that ended season three and are expected to be picked up in season four.

The final moments of A Million Little Things’ third season saw Gary go to the home of the music teacher that had been sexually abusing Sophie after the police said there wasn’t anything they could do. After the teacher answers the door, Gary puts a bag over his head and pushes him back inside. This was just one of the major plot points involving Gary in the season finale, as he also brought up the idea of having kids with Darcy, something she was hesitant about. However, she later has a change of heart and tries to call Gary, but he misses her call as he deals with the music teacher.

Among the other characters: Delliah wants to move back to France with the kids; Regina decided to close her store; Tyrell learned the reason that his mother got deported; Eddie agreed to joint custody with Katherine and promised he wouldn’t get back on drugs, and he also received a call from the woman who claims to have caused his accident.

There’s certainly plenty of storylines to build on in season for, which has its first episode titled “Family First,” though no plot details are available at time of publication.

Who is in the ‘A Million Little Things’ cast?

A Million Little Things is very much an ensemble story following the group of friends and their families. Here are the principal members of that ensemble:

David Giuntoli - Eddie Saville

Romany Malco - Rome Howard

Allison Miller - Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses - Regina Howard

Grace Park - Katherine Saville

James Roday Rodriguez - Gary Mendez

Stephanie Szostak - Delilah Dixon

Floriana Lima - Darcy Cooper

Tristan Byon - Theo Saville

Lizzy Greene - Sophie Dixon

Chance Hurstfield - Danny Dixon

A Million Little Things is back on TV starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. The show rounds out ABC’s busy Wednesday lineup that includes The Goldbergs, the new version of The Wonder Years, The Conners and Home Economics.

The latest episodes of A Million Little Things will then be available to stream on Thursday on Hulu.

Is there a ‘A Million Little Things’ season four trailer?

The promo for A Million Little Things' fourth season chooses to play up the heart that the show has and skips any major plot points left over from season three. Give it a look below.

How to watch ‘A Million Little Things’

Airing on ABC, A Million Little Things is available through any traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider as the network is one of the major four TV channels that can be found in every U.S. market, they simply have to check their local listings to find out what channel it will be one. Another option is to receive the local ABC signal via a TV antenna.

Consumers also can access their local ABC stations through live TV streaming services. ABC is available as part of the standard packages for Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to any of the above methods, you can also watch the most recent episode of A Million Little Things on ABC’s website. You will need to authenticate with your service login information.

Fans who rely solely on the streaming experience nowadays can keep up with A Million Little Things by subscribing to Hulu, which will also feature the latest episodes from season four the day after the air on broadcast, as well as all of the episodes from the previous three seasons.