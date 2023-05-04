A Million Little Things season 5 finale: a heartbreaking goodbye

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things season 5 episode 13, "One Big Thing."

Despite knowing what was coming, nothing could prepare audiences for the devastating yet beautiful ending of A Million Little Things. We once again see this tight-knit circle of friends make it past a huge tragedy.

Gary was here

When the episode starts, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) is in a hospital bed located in his apartment and unable to speak. It's very clearly a reminder of the fact that his story is nearing its end, which is exactly what Gary tells Eddie (David Giuntoli). It turns out he had previously told his best friends that if things don't work out and he can't beat the cancer, he needs them to assist him in ending his life. Gary gives them directions, telling them to go to Kevin (Jordan R. Coleman), who will give them the necessary drugs.

With the help of Regina (Christina Moses) and Greta (Cameron Esposito), Maggie (Allison Miller) has a surprise for her husband, which includes a field trip. Back in season 1, the two spent an episode daring each other to do things. Maggie dared Gary to show the world that he isn’t afraid of anything and the result was spray-painting "MAGGIE WAS HERE" on a billboard.

It was his way to make sure that she would forever be remembered, even after she was gone. After that, he had dared her to get chemo. We all know that Maggie did end up surviving and beating the cancer, and now, she got Greta to paint "GARY WAS HERE" on a billboard in return.

Eddie and Rome (Romany Malco) struggle with the task ahead of them and seek comfort in loved ones. Eddie talks to Katherine (Grace Park), who drives home the fact that this is Gary's life and decision. However, Theo (Tristan Byon) is the one to really get through to his father, telling him Gary is suffering and because they love him, they need to help him. Rome visits his father, who holds him when he breaks down and listens when his son shares a story of his best friend.

They then show Maggie a video that Gary made explaining that it was time. Immediately, she understands and begins to sob. We see Regina say her goodbye and bring Javi to Katherine's where everyone is gathering to have a diner and share fond memories. Maggie takes over for Rome and Eddie, allowing the two to say goodbye and then join the rest of their friends.

Gary says his final words, telling his wife that "they won," before taking a drink. We watch Maggie promise she and their son will be okay and gives him permission to let go. As if that wasn't devastating enough, Colin is whining while laying on top of his owner's legs.

What happens to the rest of our favorite characters?

(Image credit: ABC/Darko Sikman)

Of course, that's not how our story ends. To give viewers hope, we skip 15 years into the future and see Javi celebrating his 16th birthday, which includes rewatching the video that his father made for the occasion. The most important message? While he might be gone physically, he's still there for his son, which is something Maggie taught Gary when his father passed.

After a driving lesson with Javi, Maggie goes to her late husband's grave and shares that she has a date coming up with one of the dads from their son's school. While no one can replace Gary, it looks like she might get her own happy ending after all.

As promised, everyone is there to love and support Javi on his special day. Some things to notice include Rome wearing a t-shirt from Sophie's tour, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Tyrell (Adam Swain) are pregnant, Greta and Katherine have a child and all of the relationships are still going strong. Continuing the tradition, Javi, Theo, Tyrell and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) all attend a Bruins game together.

All episodes of A Million Little Things are now streaming on Hulu.