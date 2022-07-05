Grey’s Anatomy season 19: release date and everything we know about primetime’s longest-running medical drama

Going into the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale, loyal fans of the series weren’t quite sure what new plot twists show writers could come up with that would again create an "OMG moment." Given the drama has been on the air since 2005, some viewers started to wonder what fresh ideas could be written into the series that keep things new and exciting?

After the season 18 finale, the brilliant minds in the Grey’s Anatomy writers’ room left many fans on the edge of their seats.

At the end of last season, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was in shambles. The residency program was shut down, a couple of doctors quit and were on the run from police and two cornerstones of the hospital and show took a leave of absence with no future plans as to when or if they’d return.

As essentially the last woman standing, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is now left to navigate uncharted territory as the interim chief of surgery in the new season.

Here’s everything we know about Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode becomes available to stream the next day over on Hulu.

To date, there has been no official announcement made as to when the new season will premiere in the UK. However, once that information becomes available, we’ll be able to pass it along.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

It wouldn’t be a Shonda Rhimes show if there wasn’t a heavy veil of mystery as it pertains to storylines and plots. So naturally, at this point, we don’t have a lot to report on what viewers can expect in the new season.

However, if we again reference the season 18 finale, Grey’s Anatomy fans should expect to see Meredith trying to figure out how to serve in her new role as interim chief of surgery, as she’s most likely going to have challenging days ahead. Not only did Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) walk away from the hospital, but the residency program has been shut down and Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are on the run from the police. To say the hospital is short-staffed would be an understatement.

We can’t forget Meredith’s love life isn’t any less complicated. In the season 18 finale, she appeared to have ended things with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Although she attempted to immediately retract the words she uttered dismissing Nick, he never got to hear her plead for him to stay as he hurried out of the halls of Grey Sloan. Does he instinctively know Meredith still loves him? Does he return to fight for their love?

Other notable events from the finale that have set up interesting storylines heading into the season 19 premiere include the blossoming romance between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and the rollercoaster entanglement of Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 cast

Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

There haven’t been any major cast shakeups announced yet, but it’s still pretty early. With that said, now would be a good time to bring back some of the show’s vets who left the canvas. Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery, is a good choice for example. She made appearances in season 18 and as reported in Cinema Blend (opens in new tab), has talked about the possibility of returning.

One star who is definitively back for another season is Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. She continues to be the heart and soul of the show, having been the focal point from the beginning. While she’s easily most recognizable for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, she’s previously portrayed Karen Page in the Daredevil film and Nicole in Old School.

Despite their characters both chastising Meredith and leaving her to run the hospital by herself, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are expected to return as Grey’s vets that have been with the series since it premiered. Pickens' other projects include The Conners, Roseanne and 42. Wilson on the other hand has starred in other projects such as Frankie & Alice, and often guest stars in Station 19.

Other names we anticipate being a part of the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 are Camilla Luddington (True Blood), Caterina Scorsone (Private Practice), Kelly McCreary (Baby, Baby, Baby) and Anthony Hill (Faith Under Fire).

By the way, make sure you check out what Kim Raver has to say about her status on the series as Teddy.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 trailer

It’s still too early for a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 trailer. However, we’ll be sure to post it as one becomes available.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, episodes will air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Prefer to watch content on your own time? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air. You can purchase a Hulu subscription in just a few clicks.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when season 19 will air in the UK. We’ll be sure to provide an update as that information becomes available. Last season, Grey's Anatomy was available in the UK on Sky Witness.