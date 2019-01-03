How to sign up for a free FuboTV trial

FuboTV is a streaming service that offers dozens of channels — including some live sports in 4K — for a monthly fee with no contracts.

Products used in this guide

How to sign up for FuboTV

The following works the same whether you're on a desktop browser, or on your phone or tablet. (In fact, the FuboTV app will just kick you into a browser to sign up anyway.)

Go to FuboTV.com/signup . If your ZIP Code isn't automatically detected, enter it. Enter your email address and choose a strong password. (We recommend using a password manager.) Alternatively, sign up using your Facebook or Google account credentials. Click "Go to next step." Choose whether you want the basic FuboTV service, or FuboTV Extra, which has more channels. Click "Go to next step." Choose whether you want any of the add-on features, such as extra DVR storage, or family sharing, or sports extras. Click "Go to final step." Enter your credit card information. Click "Start watching FuboTV."

And that, folks, is that. You'll now be subscribed to a free trial of FuboTV.

Our top equipment picks

FuboTV works on nearly every piece of streaming hardware available. (Save for PlayStation and Xbox.) These are some of our favorites, though:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV



The best Amazon Fire TV device you can buy



This is the Fire TV device that will do the most for most people. It handles 4K resolution and has support for Dolby Vision HDR.



$29.99 View Deal at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Amazon's Fire TV lineup gets a little murky — the Fire TV Stick 4K doesn't cost the most or do the same things as, say, kthe Fire TV Cube. But here's why we'd buy it ahead of the Cube: It costs less than half as much, plus it has support for Dolby Vision HDR (the Cube doesn't), in addition to Dolby Atmos audio. And you can still pair it up with an inexpensive Amazon Echo Dot if you need hand-free voice control. And it runs just about every streaming app available.

Also excellent

The Fire TV Stick 4K isn't the only affordable option to use with FuboTV. If Fire TV just isn't your thing and you're more of a Roku person, we'd recommend: