How to watch the Future Games Show 2024 summer showcase online

Fans of video games can set their clock by the Future Games Show, a regular showcase of upcoming new games, and the 2024 Summer Showcase is set to take place on Saturday, June 8.

The next Future Games Show after the Spring showcase in March, this latest iteration of the event promises to give us a sneak peak at over 40 upcoming new video games.

These include supernatural survival games, a mech base defense game, a parkour detective adventure game and a delivery driver simulator that's been compared to Crazy Taxi. We'll also get updates on anticipated upcoming titles, though we don't know which yet. Hosting this Future Games Show is voice actors Roger Clark and Britt Baron.

So gamers will want to tune in for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 in order to get excited about new releases. But how do you do that? Well, here's how.

How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024

As with previous Future Games Show showcases, the 2024 Summer Showcase will be airing on various free online platforms including YouTube, Twitch and social media platforms.

Multiple brands will be streaming the Future Games Show across these platforms, but you can find the official stream on YouTube here:

This is currently a YouTube placeholder view, but it'll turn into the official livestream when the show begins on Saturday, June 8.

That start time is 3pm ET/midday PT/8 pm UK, and will likely be two hours long, judging by the length of past Future Games Shows.