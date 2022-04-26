ESPN Plus is a live sports streaming service available to anyone, so it doesn't require a cable subscription. And that makes it popular with people who are looking to add some sports to their streaming setup. The service is also a hit with fans of the exclusive sports available only on ESPN Plus, like UFC, FA Cup soccer, or Top Rank boxing. There may no longer be an ESPN Plus free trial, but it's good value for sports fans so here's a quick guide on how to sign up for the service.

How to sign up for ESPN Plus

Visit the ESPN Plus home page. Click the button labeled "Sign Up Now". Log in with your ESPN.com account. If you don't have an account, you can click the Sign-Up link to create one. You can also log in with your Facebook account details. Enter your payment information, including credit card and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click "Buy ESPN+". Check the information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN Plus will show you how much you will be billed and when it will renew. You will see a success page if everything has worked correctly. Click "Get Started" to start watching ESPN Plus.

Congratulations. You're now signed up for ESPN Plus. While there is no free trial available , you can still watch as much as you want in your first month, to get as much value as possible from your subscription.

Now is also the time to download the ESPN Plus app and get yourself all set up so you can watch ESPN Plus on your TV. Don't forget to check back before the end of the month if you decide to cancel ESPN Plus and send it to the locker room. Otherwise, stick around and enjoy some of the best live sports streaming anywhere.