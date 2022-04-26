How to sign up for ESPN Plus
By Roy Delgado published
We'll show you how easy it is to sign up for the live and on-demand sports streaming service
ESPN Plus is a live sports streaming service available to anyone, so it doesn't require a cable subscription. And that makes it popular with people who are looking to add some sports to their streaming setup. The service is also a hit with fans of the exclusive sports available only on ESPN Plus, like UFC, FA Cup soccer, or Top Rank boxing. There may no longer be an ESPN Plus free trial, but it's good value for sports fans so here's a quick guide on how to sign up for the service.
How to sign up for ESPN Plus
- Visit the ESPN Plus home page.
- Click the button labeled "Sign Up Now".
- Log in with your ESPN.com account. If you don't have an account, you can click the Sign-Up link to create one. You can also log in with your Facebook account details.
- Enter your payment information, including credit card and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click "Buy ESPN+".
- Check the information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN Plus will show you how much you will be billed and when it will renew.
- You will see a success page if everything has worked correctly.
- Click "Get Started" to start watching ESPN Plus.
Congratulations. You're now signed up for ESPN Plus. While there is no free trial available , you can still watch as much as you want in your first month, to get as much value as possible from your subscription.
Now is also the time to download the ESPN Plus app and get yourself all set up so you can watch ESPN Plus on your TV. Don't forget to check back before the end of the month if you decide to cancel ESPN Plus and send it to the locker room. Otherwise, stick around and enjoy some of the best live sports streaming anywhere.
Roy Delgado is a freelance writer for WhatToWatch. His focus is streaming, specializing on sports. He binge-streams 32 games over the first two days of NCAA March Madness annually. He built his own DVR 15 years ago, and still tinkers to make his media setup its best.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.