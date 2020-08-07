ESPN+ is easy to subscribe to, and it's easy to cancel. And that's the way it should be.

ESPN+ is a great way for anyone to watch game after game even if you don't have a cable or live TV streaming subscription. However, what if you subscribed just for college basketball season, and you're ready to call "timeout" until next fall? Even if you are ready to throw in the towel for good, here is how to cancel ESPN+.

Before we begin

Like many other streaming services, one of the best features is the lack of contracts or hoops to jump through to cancel. ESPN+ supports payment direct on their website, as well as through in-app subscription on a variety of platforms. These instructions are for you if you subscribed and pay for ESPN+ directly on the ESPN website. You can't currently cancel your subscription in the ESPN mobile app.

How to cancel ESPN+

Visit ESPN.com/watch/espnplus Click your profile icon. Select the option to Manage my ESPN+ subscription. Log in to your account Click Manage under your ESPN+ subscription card. Click the option to Cancel Subscription. Confirm your cancellation.

That's it. Your all done cancelling your ESPN+ subscription. Now get out there and enjoy the off-season. It'll be time for preseason training again before you know it.