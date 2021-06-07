FuboTV now available on LG smart TVs

FuboTV is expanding its platform reach, announcing that the live sports, news and entertainment streaming platform is now available on LG smart TV models (2018-2021).

FuboTV is a subscription streaming service that puts a big emphasis on sports. It features plans with access to beIN Sports channels, CBS Sports Network, ESPN networks, Fox Sports, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, the Olympic Channel and other networks dedicated to golf, soccer, college sports, racing and more. It also features news and entertainment channels that rival other streaming services.

With its arrival on LG smart TVs, Fubo TV offers a variety of features geared toward the user experience. First, up to six personalized user profiles can be created within a single subscription, with each profile able to have their own set of recordings, personal recommendations and a guide based on their specific preferences.

Speaking of the guide, users can favorite channels and move their selections around the guide for easy access to the content they watch most often.

A pair of recording features are also available. The Record Series feature lets users record an entire series and not worry about missing an episode. Similarly, Record Teams lets them do the same by selecting a specific team to automatically record all of their games.

In addition, What’s Next is a new feature that automatically suggests the next episode when watching a series to allow for easy bingeing.

FuboTV is also offering LG smart TV users to start a free trial by scanning a QR code placed within the FuboTV app directly on their LG smart TV.

There are a range of FuboTV packages and prices, starting with the $64.99 per month Family package that features 115 channel, and the Elite package for $79.99 per month with 159 channels. A Spanish-language package, Fubo Español, offers 32 Spanish-language channels for $29.99 per month.

LG smart TVs is the latest platform that offers FuboTV. The streaming service is also available on the internet, Android and iOS mobile and tablet apps, Chromecast, XBox One’s family of devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense, Roku and Samsung smart TVs.