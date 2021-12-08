‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the sequel

Hard to believe it from all of the fury that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie made with its initial design of the classic character, but the 2020 movie did something rare — be both a commercial and (moderate) critical success. Based on that and the addition of more popular Sonic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the more anticipated movies for the early part of 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog is of course based on the popular video game franchise by SEGA that debuted in the 1990s about a super-fast hedgehog who collects rings and tries to defeat the evil Dr. Robotnik. In addition to the video games, the character has appeared in multiple animated TV shows, but 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog was the first live-action movie featuring the character.

Here’s everything that we know about the sequel, the simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Paramount Pictures, the studio behind Sonic the Hedgehog, worked pretty quick to get Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ready to go after the first film’s success. Just a little more than two years after Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on Feb. 14, 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will race into movie theaters on April 8, 2022 across the globe.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ trailer

Fans eager for their first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be pleased to hear that the trailer for the anticipated sequel is set to debut during The Game Awards on Dec. 9. You can be among the first to see it by watching The Game Awards starting at 8 p.m. ET, streaming live on all major digital social and gaming platforms around the world; visit The Game Awards website for more details.

What to Watch will have the trailer up here shortly after it is made available online.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ plot

Specific plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have not been revealed as of yet, but here’s a recap of the first movie to refresh your memory on where things stand. SPOILERS if you haven’t seen Sonic the Hedgehog.

In Sonic the Hedgehog, we first see Sonic as a young, fast hedgehog living in another dimension. When his world is attacked, he is given a bag of magic rings that allow him to transport to other worlds. To be safe, he decides to hide on Earth, keeping himself isolated so as not to draw attention to his powers. However, after years of hiding he gets bored and accidentally causes a major blackout that draws the attention of a government agency, led by Dr. Robotnik

As Sonic is about to transport himself to a new world, he is discovered by Tom, a local sheriff. In their mutual fright, Sonic loses the rings and they are mistakenly transported to San Francisco. Sonic convinces Tom to help him retrieve the rings before Dr. Robotnik can capture and perform experiments on him. Along the way, Sonic sees more of Earth and becomes enthralled by it, and he and Tom become friends.

After retrieving the rings, Sonic faces off with Dr. Robotnik, sending him to another dimension.

We also got some teases in the final moments and post-credits for the sequel. The first was seeing Dr. Robotnik in the new dimension adopting his iconic bald head and wacky moustache look, while the other revealed Sonic’s best friend from the video games, Tails.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ cast

All of the principal cast from Sonic the Hedgehog are set to return for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This includes Ben Schwartz (Parks & Rec) as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden (X-Men, Enchanted) as Tom, Tika Sumpter (Ride Along, Southside With You) as Tom’s girlfriend Maddie, Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) as Tom’s deputy Wade, Lee Majdoub (The 100) as Agent Stone and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

There are also two exciting additions to the cast in Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Spirited Away, Danny Phantom) and Idris Elba. O’Shaughnessey will be voicing Tails (she provided the voice in characters brief appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog) while Elba will be lending his voice to another popular character from the Sonic franchise, Knuckles.

Additional cast members include Natasha Rothwell and Shemar Moore.

How to watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is getting an exclusive play in movie theaters when it releases on April 8. However, as a Paramount film, we have a pretty good idea of where it will end up when it does become available for streaming.

In all likelihood, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service when it heads to digital. There is no indication of the time frame, though Paramount gave special early runs for films like A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes in 2021 on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus is also an option to watch Sonic the Hedgehog.

What to Watch will update this page as more information on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 becomes available.