‘Snake Eyes’ heading to digital early

Snake Eyes is a ninja, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that his movie has snuck up and will be available on digital and VOD platforms earlier than most expected. Paramount Pictures has announced that starting tomorrow, Aug. 17, consumers can get early access to Snake Eyes via digital and VOD.

Snake Eyes is a G.I. Joe franchise origin story that released exclusively in theaters on July 23. It made $13.3 million dollars in its opening weekend and $35 million worldwide since its release. With rising COVID cases helping to contribute to declining movie theater attendance in recent weeks, Paramount is clearly hoping that a digital release for Snake Eyes will boost its sales a bit.

The origin of a legend. Get early access and watch #SnakeEyes on Digital TOMORROW! https://t.co/EtIOlt8YoT pic.twitter.com/fyZhmul5oJAugust 16, 2021 See more

This decision comes as studios and movie theaters are trying to figure out the new exclusive theatrical window for movies and digital/VOD and streaming services, and best strategies as we continue in this pandemic. Things seem to be trending toward a new 45-day window (down from the pre-pandemic 90), but between this move by Paramount and some, most noticeably Warner Bros./HBO Max, still doing a hybrid strategy of releasing in theaters and on streaming the same day, shows that there are no strict guidelines right now.

Snake Eyes will be available digitally and on VOD services that include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play/YouTube, Xfinity, Vudu, Redbox and Microsoft; a price was not immediately available.

One service that is missing is Paramount Plus. Paramount has said that it will make its new movies available on the Paramount Plus streaming service for free to subscribers 30 to 45 days after their release in theaters, like it did with A Quiet Place Part II. As of Aug. 16, it’s been about 25 days since the release of Snake Eyes, so Paramount is sticking to that window as of now, though one would guess they’ll opt for the shorter 30 days option, meaning it could be available on Paramount Plus as soon as next week.

In addition to announcing Snake Eyes digital/VOD release, Paramount has also set the film’s 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray disc release for Oct. 19.

Snake Eyes is still playing in theaters. You can read What to Watch’s Snake Eyes review here.