You can now watch Jason Statham action movie that divided fans and critics at home

Critics and movie fans don’t always agree, and that was the case with the latest Jason Statham action movie, A Working Man. But now you can judge for yourself from your own home, as you can now buy or rent A Working Man via various digital on-demand platforms.

Specifically, A Working Man is now just a few clicks away, with consumers able to buy or rent the movie via Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and YouTube. Prices range from $19.99 to rent for a 48 hour period, $24.99 to buy.

A Working Man, based on the book Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, sees Statham play a former soldier now working construction who must put his skills to use when the daughter of his boss is kidnapped. This was a reunion for Statham and his director of The Beekeeper, David Ayer, who also co-wrote the script with Sylvester Stallone. Joining Statham in the cast are Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, Eve Mauro, Michael Peña and David Harbour.

General audiences seemed to enjoy the movie, as it is officially “Verified Hot” with an 87% positive score from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics weren’t as fond of it, as it has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which gives it the “Rotten” designation. You can see where I came down on the movie with my official A Working Man review.

If you're wondering about A Working Man's streaming plans, there is no information right now on when the movie is going to premiere as part of the library on a major streaming service. But while the date may still be a mystery, a strong, educated case can be made that A Working Man will stream on Prime Video and/or MGM Plus whenever it does make its streaming debut.

This is not the only notable 2025 new movie available to watch at home starting this week. As of April 15, movie fans can buy or rent Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and the horror movie The Woman in the Yard.

If you need any final convincing on whether you want to watch A Working Man at home or not, check out the trailer to get a sneak peek at what it has in store for you.

