The Beekeeper: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jason Statham movie

Jason Statham is one of the top action stars in Hollywood, and he'll continue on in that role in the new 2024 movie, The Beekeeper.

The movie sees Statham play an out-of-commissioned special operative who has made a life for himself tending to bees. However, when his beloved neighbor takes her life after being wronged by a major global corporation, he seeks vengeance on her behalf. He leaves the quietness of the suburbs to go to the high-paced business world, recalling all of the combat training he learned as an operative of his secret organization

What to know when you can see The Beekeeper and who else is in the cast? Keep on reading below.

The Beekeeper premieres in movie theaters on Friday, January 12, in the US and UK. The movie helps kick off the new year and shares its release date with Mean Girls the musical.

The Beekeeper trailer

The trailer definitely captures what Statham does best on the big screen, kicking butt and taking names. So for those who appreciate watching him in fight sequences, you'll want to check out this trailer.

The Beekeeper plot

Here is the official synopsis for the film:

"In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers.'"

The screenplay was written by Kurt Wimmer (The Misfits, Expend4bles).

The Beekeeper cast

As previously mentioned, The Beekeeper is headlined by action star, Jason Statham. The actor is not a novice to the high-octane thrills of the genre having starred in movies like the Fast & Furious films, most recently Fast X. He’s also starred in Expend4bles and The Meg franchise, including the latest release, Meg 2: The Trench.

Joining Statham on screen are Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Bobby Naderi (Black Summer), Minnie Driver (Chevalier), with Phylicia Rashad (Creed III) and Jeremy Irons (The Flash).

David Ayer movies

David Ayer directed The Beekeeper. Ayer has previously directed movies like Suicide Squad, The Tax Collector and Fury. According to IMDb, his next project after The Beekeeper is Dirty Dozen. Here is a list of all his feature films:

Harsh Times (2005)

Street Kings (2008)

End of Watch (2012)

Sabotage (2014)

Fury (2014)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Bright (2017)

The Tax Collector (2020)