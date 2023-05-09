The Meg 2: The Trench — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Meg 2: The Trench is set to be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

The Meg 2: The Trench is landing in cinemas this summer and fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the return of the wild, wonderful Jason Statham-led shark movie.

In The Meg, we followed Statham's Naval Captain Jonas Taylor as he tries to rescue a group of divers from a wrecked submarine. But he soon realizes something has awoken from the Mariana Trench, leading to an action-packed thrill ride.

Now, five years after the original movie, Meg 2: The Trench will see Jonas Taylor on a new adventure, which sees him leading a daring research team on a dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

The sequel is directed by Ben Wheatley, who is well-known for movies such as Kill List, Netflix's Rebecca, and the recent horror movie In the Earth.

Here's everything you need to know about The Meg 2: The Trench...

The Meg 2: The Trench arrives in cinemas globally on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

So far we have no word on whether or not this movie will be available on streaming services but we'll let you know if that changes.

The Meg 2: The Trench plot

Jason Statham in The Meg. (Image credit: Warner Brothers)

The movie is based on the second book in The Meg series by Steve Alten, called The Trench. But we don't know how closely it will follow the events of the book just yet.

According to Warner Bros, the official plot for the movie sequel is: Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in The Meg 2: The Trench, a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more!"

"Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

"Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time."

The Meg 2: The Trench cast

Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, but his love interest will be missing as Li Bingbing is not returning as Suyin for the sequel.

However, we do know that Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy are all returning as James 'Mac' Mackreides, Meiying and DJ, respectively, with other names to potentially be confirmed.

The Meg 2: The Trench trailer

The trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench is finally here and it's as wild as you'd expect it to be.

In it, there are prehistoric creatures, an angry-looking T-Rex, and Jason Statham kicking a massive shark in the face. What more could you possibly want from a movie like this?

It looks like The Meg 2 is set to be bigger and better than the first — we can't wait!