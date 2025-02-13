The Accountant 2: release date, trailer, cast, first look and everything we know about the Ben Affleck thriller

2016 was a big year for Ben Affleck, as he starred as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Yet it was his other 2016 movie, The Accountant, that has become just as popular a role for the actor, resulting in a sequel, The Accountant 2, finally arriving as a 2025 new movie, nearly 10 years after the original premiered.

The Accountant saw Affleck play Christian Wolff, a math savant who in the process of uncooking the book for a new client begins to see the dangers around him rise. While the movie wasn’t that well-received critically, it made $155 million worldwide, more than three-times its budget. No surprise then that a sequel was put in the works. Now fans are finally going to get to see it.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Accountant 2.

Amazon MGM Studios is releasing The Accountant 2 exclusively in movie theaters on April 25.

The movie will have the chance to build some buzz ahead of its release with a screening at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival in March.

You can catch up with 2016's The Accountant on Max in the US and via digital on-demand in the UK.

The Accountant 2 cast

Of course Affleck is back in his role as Christian Wolff for The Accountant 2. Best known for Good Will Hunting and directing The Town and Best Picture-winner Argo, over the last few years Affleck has received some of the best acting notices of his career with roles like The Last Duel, The Tender Bar and Air.

Also returning from the first movie are Jon Bernthal (The Bear) as Christian’s brother Brax, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Rings of Power) as US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina and J.K. Simmons (Juror No. 2) as Ray King.

New cast members include Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion) and Allison Robertson.

Check out some first look images featuring the cast right here:

Image 1 of 6 Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios) Cynthia Addai-Robinson in The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios) Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios) Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios) Daniella Pineda and J.K. Simmons in The Accoutant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios) Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Gavin O'Connor and Jon Bernthal on the set of The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/Amazon MGM Studios)

The Accountant 2 plot

Bill Dubuque, who wrote The Accountant as well as being the creator of Ozark, returns to write the script for The Accountant 2. Here is the official synopsis:

“Christian Wolff has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to 'find the accountant,' Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

The Accountant 2 trailer

The Accountant 2 trailer is now available online. Watch it directly below:

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Accountant 2 director

In addition to many key members of its cast and its writer, The Accountant 2 is also running it back with the director of the first movie, Gavin O’Connor. Affleck and O’Connor clearly have a strong working relationship, as Affleck has starred in O’Connor’s last two feature directing jobs. Here is a complete list of O’Connor’s directing credits in his career:

Comfortably Numb (1995)

Tumbleweeds (1999)

Miracle (2004)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Warrior (2011)

Jane Got a Gun (2015)

The Accountant (2016)

The Way Back (2020)

The Accountant 2 behind the scenes

The original movie was a Warner Bros. Production, but Artists Equity acquired the rights to the sequel and moved it to Amazon MGM Studio. Other production companies involved in The Accountant 2 are 51 Entertainment and Zero Gravity Management.

Producers on the movie are Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams.