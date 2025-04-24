Fans of The Accountant have been waiting for almost a decade, but the Ben Affleck action movie’s long-awaited sequel has arrived, as The Accountant 2 is now playing. And we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch The Accountant 2 right here for you.

The Accountant was a moderate box office hit when it released back in 2016, but it garnered its share of fans as Affleck played Christian Wolff, an accountant on the autism spectrum, which allows him to see things that others can’t. Combined with his military training, he works for some of the most dangerous clients in the world, but isn’t afraid to fight back if his moral code is broken. The sequel will see him take on a case when an old ally is mysteriously killed.

If you’re eager to watch The Accountant 2, here’s all the info on how to do so in movie theaters and whether or not the movie is on streaming.

How to watch The Accountant 2 in movie theaters

The Accountant 2 is now playing in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. That is the only place you’re able to watch the action movie right now, as The Accountant 2 is exclusively playing on the big screen.

To find out when and where you can watch The Accountant 2 in movie theaters, check out Fandango, which lets moviegoers see every movie theater in their area where The Accountant 2 is playing, as well as all of the available showtimes. Whether online or through the Fandango app, you can also purchase your The Accountant 2 movie ticket ahead of time.

Frequent moviegoers may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Not only do these services (offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains) let you know what is playing and when, but you can also get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, helping to make your trips to the movies a little more affordable. Additional perks include deals on concessions.

Is The Accountant 2 streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Accountant 2 right now.

We do not have any information on The Accountant 2’s home-viewing plans at this time, but we can assume that after an exclusive window in movie theaters it will become available to buy or rent at home via digital on-demand platforms, and then eventually be added to the library of a major streaming service. With The Accountant 2 being an Amazon MGM Studios production, the odds are Prime Video and/or MGM Plus would be the place the movie makes its streaming debut, but that is not confirmed at this time.

We’ll update this page as info about The Accountant 2’s streaming and home viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about The Accountant 2

Most of the players from The Accountant are returning for The Accountant 2. That includes stars Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons, as well as director Gavin O’Connor and writer Bill Dubuque. New faces in The Accountant 2 cast include Allison Robertson, Daniella Pineda and Robert Morgan.

Here is the official synopsis for The Accountant 2:

“Christian Wolff has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

WTW will have our official The Accountant 2 review live on Friday, but the movie’s reception so far has been solid, with it earning a 79% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as of April 24.

Watch The Accountant 2 trailer for a preview if you need any final convincing: