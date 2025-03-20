Robert De Niro stars alongside himself in the 2025 new movie The Alto Knights. That’s right, it’s a double dose of the screen legend, as De Niro plays two roles in the new gangster movie. If that intrigues you, we’re here to help you figure out how to watch The Alto Knights.

Is the movie only playing in movie theaters, or is it available to watch at home right now? Plus, we've got a quick rundown of who else stars in the movie, a look at The Alto Knights trailer and a glimpse at how critics are responding to give you some more insight on the movie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Alto Knights right now.

How to watch The Alto Knights in movie theaters

The Alto Knights is now playing in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. At this time, The Alto Knights is playing exclusively in movie theaters, so you’ll need to head out to your local cinema to watch it.

As far as how to find The Alto Knights showtimes, the movie’s official website and Fandango let you see all of the theaters in your area where the movie is playing and the available showtimes. If you want, you can purchase your tickets to The Alto Knights directly online through these sites as well.

If you’re a frequent moviegoer with a particular theater chain you prefer, then you might want to consider movie theater subscriptions and memberships. These programs, offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is The Alto Knights streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Alto Knights or watch it at home right now.

There are no details at this time on when The Alto Knights is going to be available for home viewing. It will almost assuredly head to digital on-demand platforms first, where you can either buy or rent the movie. As far as the movie’s eventual streaming plans, as it is a Warner Bros. movie all signs would point to The Alto Knights making its streaming premiere on Max, whenever that may be.

We’ll update this page as news on The Alto Knights’ on-demand and streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about The Alto Knights

The Alto Knights is based on a true story, with a script written by the Oscar-nominated writer of Goodfellas, Nicholas Pileggi. Here is the official synopsis:

“The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.”

De Niro plays the dual roles of Costello and Genovese. Also starring in the movie are Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servito and Robert Uricola. The movie is directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson.

WTW will have its own review for The Alto Knights up on Friday, March 21. But in the meantime, see what other critics are saying about the movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

But you can judge for yourself if you see the movie. Watch The Alto Knights trailer below for a sneak peek before you do: