One of the final big 2024 new movies is finally playing in The Brutalist. And when I saw big, I mean big — the decade spanning movie has a run-time over three-and-a-half hours, which includes a 15 minutes intermission. As one of the most acclaimed movies of the year, there’s definitely a lot of interest in it, and we have all the details you need to know on how to watch The Brutalist right now.

The Brutalist has already earned seven Golden Globe nominations, has won various prizes from critics groups (including multiple Best Picture honorees) and has been heralded as “a cinematic classic” in WTW’s own The Brutalist review.

Want to see what everyone has been talking about? Get all the details on when, where and how you can watch The Brutalist directly below.

How to watch The Brutalist in movie theaters

The Brutalist is now playing exclusively in Los Angeles and New York, with it releasing to additional US markets in the coming weeks. For those in the UK, The Brutalist is slated to premiere on January 24.

To find out exactly when, where and in what format (70mm prints of the movie are going to be available in select locations) you can watch The Brutalist the easiest option is looking on Fandango . The site shows you all of the movie theaters where the movie is playing in your area and available showtimes. You can purchase your tickets for The Brutalist directly through the site if you choose (a Fandango app is also available if you prefer that).

If you have a particular movie theater you frequent, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs . Not only will this allow you to see what is playing at your local movie theater, but it can allow you to save one the cost of the ticket, as some programs offer free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets. Perks can also include deals on concessions.

Is The Brutalist streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Brutalist right now, as it is exclusively playing in movie theaters.

There is no info on The Brutalist streaming or digital on-demand plans at this time, though it is almost guaranteed that it’ll be available for at-home viewing first through digital on-demand platforms. As for its streaming future, A24 movies have recently been making their streaming debuts on Max in the US, so that’s a pretty good guess for The Brutalist right now, though again a timeline is TBD.

We’ll update this post as more info on The Brutalist’s streaming plans are shared.

What else to know about The Brutalist

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola. The movie was directed by Brady Corbet, who co-wrote the script with Mona Fastvold.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost.”

We already mentioned our five-star review for The Brutalist, but the movie is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year by all critics, with a “Certified Fresh” score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Check out the trailer for The Brutalist right here to get a sneak peek at the movie: