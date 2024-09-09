The Brutalist: cast, plot and everything we know about the Adrien Brody movie

The Brutalist, a 2024 new movie from actor-turned-director Brady Corbet, is being described as a historical epic and has become one of the buzziest movies of the year following its debut at fall film festivals. So what do you need to know about it?

With a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes (it comes with an intermission, so no need for a repeat of Killers of the Flower Moon intermission incidents from 2023), it lives up to its epic billing. It has also already earned some notable awards and is being lauded by critics. With A24 coming in to help distribute it in the US and Focus Features handling the international rollout, it’s just a matter of time until audiences everywhere get to watch The Brutalist for themselves.

When may that be? Who's starring in the movie? What's it about? Read on to find out about that and more on The Brutalist.

There is no release date for The Brutalist at this time, however it is widely expected that the movie will receive a 2024 release date for it to be in contention for 2024 end-of-year awards.

It joins a busy slate at A24, which still this year has A Different Man, We Live in Time, Heretic, Babygirl, Queer and more set to be released, joining the likes of other 2024 movies like Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War and Sing Sing.

The Brutalist first screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival in early September. It will make its official US debut at the New York Film Festival at the end of September.

The Brutalist cast

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones headline the cast of The Brutalist as the husband and wife at the center of the story, László and Erzsébet Tóth.

Brody won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Pianist. Among his other notable credits are The Grand Budapest Hotel, Peaky Blinders, Succession, Poker Face, Ghosted, Asteroid City and Winning Time.

Jones was nominated for an Oscar (Best Actress) in The Theory of Everything, while having also starred in A Monster Calls, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, On the Basis of Sex and The Midnight Sky.

Also in The Brutalist cast are Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown), Joe Alwyn (Kinds of Kindness), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) and Jonathan Hyde (Jumanji).

The Brutalist plot

Corbet and his wife Mona Fastvold co-wrote the screenplay for The Brutalist. Here is the official synopsis:

"The Brutalist chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States of America in 1947. Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life."

The Brutalist trailer

There is no trailer for The Brutalist at this time. When one is made available online we'll add it here.

The Brutalist reviews

Following its screenings at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, critics have begun to weigh in on The Brutalist, and the buzz is very strong. As of September 9, the movie has a 97% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes , being described as "an electrifying piece of work" by The Guardians Peter Bradshaw.

The Brutalist awards

We're keeping track of all the major awards and nominations that The Burtalist receives for 2024. Check out its current tally directly below:

Venice Film Festival

Silver Lion for Best Director — Brady Corbet

Brady Corbet movies

Audiences first got to know Brady Corbet as an actor, with him appearing in 24, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Melancholia, Clouds of Sils Maria and Olive Kitteridge. But after 2014 he has worked exclusively as a director. He has made two feature movies to date — The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux — and directed three episodes of the Apple TV Plus series The Crowded Room.