Poker Face: release date, cast and everything we know about the TV mystery

While Rian Johnson has his next big mystery, Glass Onion, coming to the big screen in 2022, he is also behind a brand new mystery series coming to Peacock in 2023, Poker Face, which marks Johnson’s first venture on TV.

Poker Face is a new original Peacock show, joining the ranks of Bel-Air, A Friend of the Family and The Calling, among others. This new mystery-of-the-week series is set to feature an all-star cast led by Natasha Lyonne.

Here is everything that we know about Poker Face.

Poker Face is set to be one of the first big new TV shows of 2023, as it debuts on Peacock Thursday, January 26. Reports are saying that the first four episodes of Poker Face are going to be released on January 26, with the remaining six then released individually each subsequent Thursday.

It is unclear at this time if Poker Face is going to get a simultaneous release in the UK — Peacock is available exclusively through Sky TV — or if it is getting a delayed rollout from its US launch. We’ll update you when we have more information.

Poker Face plot

Get ready to meet TV’s newest brilliant detective, Charlie Cale. Here is the official synopsis for Peacock’s new mystery series:

"Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve."

Poker Face trailer

Peacock has shared a Poker Face teaser trailer, where we see as brilliant as Charlie may be at figuring out when someone is lying to her, it doesn’t mean she won’t put her foot in her mouth from time to time. Watch the teaser below.

Poker Face cast

Natasha Lyonne leads Poker Face as Charlie Cale. Lyonne’s career dates all the way back to 1986 when she appeared in multiple episodes of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, but she is better known for roles in American Pie, But I’m a Cheerleader, Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll.

She’s joined by an incredible ensemble of actors across the series' 10 episodes. Here’s just a sampling of who is going to appear:

Adrien Brody

Benjamin Bratt

Cherry Jones

Chloë Sevigny

Ellen Parkin

Hong Chau

Jameela Jamil

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Lil Rel Howery

Luis Guzman

Nick Nolte

Rhea Perlman

Ron Perlman

Simon Helberg

Stephanie Hsu

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Meadows and more

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson is best known for his movies like Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, but he is making his TV debut with Poker Face. He wrote and directed all 10 episodes of the series.

"I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” said Johnson. “It’s my happy place."

He also shared his excitement with a tweet when the teaser trailer was released:

For the past year I’ve been making my first tv show with my friend @nlyonne & a ton of talented people. It’s an old school case-of-the-week mystery series called POKER FACE, it premieres January 26th on @peacock, and I’m VERY excited about it. BEHOLD A TEASER! #PokerFacePeacock pic.twitter.com/56fbAenjfMOctober 26, 2022 See more

How to watch Poker Face

When Poker Face debuts in January, it is only going to be available for Peacock Premium subscribers. While Peacock has a free version, it doesn’t allow users to watch Peacock original series. So you’ll have to add Peacock to your monthly streaming budget if you plan on checking Poker Face out.