Is 'Knives Out' on Netflix? How to watch 'Knives Out' anywhere in the world

Is Knives Out on Netflix? Where can you stream the comical whodunit film? Read this guide to find out!

Knives Out is an entertaining yet suspenseful whodunit tale which sees a detective come and investigate the mysterious death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. But soon, Detective Benoit Blanc has his hands full as the dysfunctional yet eccentric Thrombey family all become suspects in the case.

With a star-studded cast of Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, and many more, it’s no surprise that this film shot to popularity after its release in 2019. It also went on to be nominated for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The casting for the second installment of the smash-hit, Knives Out 2 was also announced with Dave Bautista reported to be joining the cast.

If you fancy giving this film a watch, or even a rewatch, you may be wondering if it’s available on Netflix and other streaming platforms. Well, we have the answers!

Is 'Knives Out' on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Knives Out is not available on Netflix in the UK or the US. However, Variety reported that Netflix has bought the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, so we could be seeing them released on the platform at some point in the future.

Where to stream Knives Out in the US

Viewers in the US can stream Knives Out on Amazon Prime and luckily, it’s included with the subscription so there’s no extra cost to rent or buy it if you have one. But if you don't, an Amazon Prime subscription is either $12.99 for a month or $119 for an annual subscription. There's a string of options below on where you can watch the film right now...

Where to stream Knives Out in the UK

Knives Out is available to watch on NOW TV, with their Sky Cinema Membership which costs £9.99 a month or on Sky Go if you’re a Sky TV customer.

It’s also accessible on Virgin TV Go which is available to Virgin TV customers, where you can get many TV bundles and packages.

Can I buy 'Knives Out'?

If you would prefer to own the film, you can buy it on Amazon, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, YouTube and iTunes for both the UK and US.

But, if you would rather have the physical copy, you can purchase the Knives Out DVD.