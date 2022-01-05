Golden Globes 2022: how to watch all the movies and TV nominees

The Golden Globes are going to be a bit lackluster this year. Following a bombshell article that revealed corruption and a striking lack of diversity as part of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes, the second-biggest TV and movie awards show has found itself in hot water. NBC has canceled its annual broadcast of the awards for 2022 as a result and the usually boisterous party the Globes are known for will be a small in-person gathering without celebrities/nominees or even press to cover the event . It is unclear at this time if the ceremony will be shared in any way online.

Despite the mess that is going on with the organization, they did release their list of nominees for the best movie and TV shows of 2021. No matter what’s going on with the awards body itself, these movies and TV shows deserve their recognition. You, as viewers, also deserve to know exactly how you can watch all of them, and that’s what we’re here to do.

Here is where you’ll be able to watch all of the movies and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes this year, plus the awards that they have been nominated for.

Golden Globe nominees: Movies

Annette

Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Marion Cotillard

How to watch: Annette is currently streaming on Prime Video

Being the Ricardos

Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Nicole Kidman; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Javier Bardem; Best Screenplay

How to watch: Being the Ricardos is currently playing in select theaters and is streaming on Prime Video

Belfast

Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Supporting Actress - Caitriona Balfe; Best Supporting Actor - Jamie Dornan; Best Supporting Actor - Ciarán Hinds; Best Director - Kenneth Branagh; Best Screenplay; Best Original Song

How to watch: Belfast is currently playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally for $19.99

CODA

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur

How to watch: CODA is available to stream via Apple TV Plus

Compartment No. 6

Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language

How to watch: Compartment No. 6 will open in select U.S. theaters on Jan. 26

Cruella

Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Emma Stone

How to watch: Cruella is currently streaming on Disney Plus and is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99

Cyrano

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Peter Dinklage

How to watch: Cyrano is currently playing in select theaters in the U.S. It will open in the U.K. on Jan. 14 and will get a wider release in the U.S. on Jan. 28.

Don’t Look Up

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Jennifer Lawrence; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Leonardo DiCaprio; Best Screenplay

How to watch: Don’t Look Up is currently playing in select theaters and is streaming on Netflix

(Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Drive My Car

Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language

How to watch: Drive My Car is currently playing in select theaters

Dune

Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Director - Denis Villeneuve; Best Score

How to watch: Dune is currently playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $24.99; it will be available on DVD starting Jan. 11

Encanto

Nominations: Best Picture, Animated; Best Score; Best Original Song

How to watch: Encanto is currently playing in theaters and is streaming on Disney Plus

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Jessica Chastain

How to watch: The Eyes of Tammy Faye is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu (premium subscription) or rent digitally starting at $3.99

Flee

Nominations: Best Picture, Animated

How to watch: Flee is now playing in select theaters.

The French Dispatch

Nominations: Best Score

How to watch: The French Dispatch is playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

The Hand of God

Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language

How to watch: The Hand of God is currently streaming on Netflix

A Hero

Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language

How to watch: A Hero is releasing in select theaters on Jan. 7 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21

House of Gucci

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Lady Gaga

How to watch: House of Gucci is currently playing exclusively in theaters

In the Heights

Nominations: Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Anthony Ramos

How to watch: In the Heights is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu (premium subscription), is available to rent digitally starting at $9.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

(Image credit: Likely Story)

King Richard

Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor, Drama - Will Smith; Best Supporting Actress - Aunjanue Ellis; Best Original Song

How to watch: King Richard is now available to rent digitally starting at $19.99

Licorice Pizza

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Alana Haim; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Cooper Hoffman; Best Screenplay

How to watch: Licorice Pizza is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters

The Lost Daughter

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Olivia Colman; Best Director - Maggie Gyllenhaal

How to watch: The Lost Daughter is playing in select theaters and is streaming on Netflix

Luca

Nominations: Best Picture, Animated

How to watch: Luca is streaming on Disney Plus and is available to rent digitally starting at $9.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

My Sunny Maad

Nominations: Best Picture, Animated

How to watch: My Sunny Maad is not readily available to watch at this time

No Time to Die

Nominations: Best Original Song

How to watch: No Time to Die is still playing in select theaters, is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

Parallel Mothers

Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language; Best Score

How to watch: Parallel Mothers is playing in select movie theaters and is expanding to more on Jan. 7 and will release in the U.K. on Jan. 28

Passing

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress - Ruth Negga

How to watch: Passing is streaming exclusively on Netflix

The Power of the Dog

Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor, Drama - Benedict Cumberbatch; Best Supporting Actress - Kirsten Dunst; Best Supporting Actor - Kodi Smit-McPhee; Best Director - Jane Campion; Best Screenplay; Best Score

How to watch: The Power of the Dog is playing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Nominations: Best Picture, Animated

How to watch: Raya and the Last Dragon is streaming on Disney Plus, is available to rent digitally starting at $3.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

Respect

Nominations: Best Original Song

How to watch: Respect is available to rent digitally starting at $2.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD

Spencer

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Kristen Stewart

How to watch: Spencer is playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $3.99; Blu-ray/DVD will be available starting Jan. 11

Swan Song

Nominations: Best Actor, Drama - Mahershala Ali

How to watch: Swan Song is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus

The Tender Bar

Nominations: Best Supporting Actor - Ben Affleck

How to watch: The Tender Bar is playing in select theaters and will debut on Prime Video Jan. 7

tick, tick … BOOM!

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Andrew Garfield

How to watch: tick, tick … BOOM! is streaming on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nominations: Best Actor, Drama - Denzel Washington

How to watch: The Tragedy of Macbeth is playing in select theaters and will debut for streaming on Apple TV Plus Jan. 14

West Side Story

Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Rachel Zegler; Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose; Best Director - Steven Spielberg

How to watch: West Side Story is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Golden Globe nominees: TV

Black-ish

Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Tracee Ellis Ross; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Anthony Anderson

How to watch: Black-ish is available to stream on Hulu and ABC.com; the new (and final) season of Black-ish is currently airing on ABC

Dopesick

Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Michael Keaton; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Kaitlyn Dever

How to watch: Dopesick is streaming exclusively on Hulu

Genius: Aretha

Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Cynthia Erivo

How to watch: Genius: Aretha can be watched via National Geographic or streamed on Hulu

The Good Fight

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Christine Baranski

How to watch: The Good Fight streams exclusively on Paramount Plus

The Great

Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Elle Fanning; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Nicholas Hoult

How to watch: The Great streams exclusively on Hulu

Hacks

Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Hannah Einbinder; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Jean Smart

How to watch: Hacks streams exclusively on HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Halston

Nominations: Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Ewan McGregor

How to watch: Halston streams exclusively on Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Elisabeth Moss

How to watch: The Handmaid’s Tale streams exclusively on Hulu

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture

How to watch: Impeachment: American Crime Story can be watched on ABC.com

Insecure

Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Issa Rae

How to watch: Insecure can be streamed on HBO Max

In Treatment

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Uzo Aduba

How to watch: In Treatment can be streamed on HBO Max

Lupin

Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Omar Sy

How to watch: Lupin streams exclusively on Netflix

(Image credit: Emmanuel Guimier /Netflix)

Maid

Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actress, TV Motion Picture- Margaret Qualley; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Andie MacDowell

How to watch: Maid is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Mare of Easttown

Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Kate Winslet

How to watch: Mare of Easttown is streaming on HBO Max

The Morning Show

Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Billy Crudup; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Mark Duplass

How to watch: The Morning Show is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Only Murders in the Building

Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Steve Martin; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Martin Short

How to watch: Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu

Pose

Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actress, Drama Series - Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; Best Actor, Drama Series - Billy Porter

How to watch: Pose is streaming on Netflix

Reservation Dogs

Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series

How to watch: Reservation Dogs is streaming on Hulu

(Image credit: FX)

Scenes from a Marriage

Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Jessica Chastain; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Oscar Isaac

How to watch: Scenes from a Marriage is streaming on HBO Max

The Serpent

Nominations: Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Tahar Rahim

How to watch: The Serpent is streaming on Netflix

Squid Game

Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Lee Jung Jae; Best Supporting Actor, TV - O Yeong-su

How to watch: Squid Game is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Succession

Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Brian Cox; Best Actor, Drama Series - Jeremy Strong; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Sarah Snook; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Kieran Culkin

How to watch: Succession is streaming on HBO Max

Ted Lasso

Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Jason Sudeikis; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Hannah Waddingham; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Brett Goldstein

How to watch: Ted Lasso streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus

The Underground Railroad

Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture

How to watch: The Underground Railroad streams exclusively on Prime Video

WandaVision

Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Elizabeth Olsen; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Paul Bettany

How to watch: WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney Plus

The White Lotus

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, TV - Jennifer Coolidge

How to watch: The White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max