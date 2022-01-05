Golden Globes 2022: how to watch all the movies and TV nominees
Catch up with the Golden Globes 2022 nominated films and shows.
The Golden Globes are going to be a bit lackluster this year. Following a bombshell article that revealed corruption and a striking lack of diversity as part of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes, the second-biggest TV and movie awards show has found itself in hot water. NBC has canceled its annual broadcast of the awards for 2022 as a result and the usually boisterous party the Globes are known for will be a small in-person gathering without celebrities/nominees or even press to cover the event. It is unclear at this time if the ceremony will be shared in any way online.
Despite the mess that is going on with the organization, they did release their list of nominees for the best movie and TV shows of 2021. No matter what’s going on with the awards body itself, these movies and TV shows deserve their recognition. You, as viewers, also deserve to know exactly how you can watch all of them, and that’s what we’re here to do.
Here is where you’ll be able to watch all of the movies and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes this year, plus the awards that they have been nominated for.
Golden Globe nominees: Movies
Annette
Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Marion Cotillard
How to watch: Annette is currently streaming on Prime Video
Being the Ricardos
Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Nicole Kidman; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Javier Bardem; Best Screenplay
How to watch: Being the Ricardos is currently playing in select theaters and is streaming on Prime Video
Belfast
Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Supporting Actress - Caitriona Balfe; Best Supporting Actor - Jamie Dornan; Best Supporting Actor - Ciarán Hinds; Best Director - Kenneth Branagh; Best Screenplay; Best Original Song
How to watch: Belfast is currently playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally for $19.99
CODA
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur
How to watch: CODA is available to stream via Apple TV Plus
Compartment No. 6
Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language
How to watch: Compartment No. 6 will open in select U.S. theaters on Jan. 26
Cruella
Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Emma Stone
How to watch: Cruella is currently streaming on Disney Plus and is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99
Cyrano
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Peter Dinklage
How to watch: Cyrano is currently playing in select theaters in the U.S. It will open in the U.K. on Jan. 14 and will get a wider release in the U.S. on Jan. 28.
Don’t Look Up
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Jennifer Lawrence; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Leonardo DiCaprio; Best Screenplay
How to watch: Don’t Look Up is currently playing in select theaters and is streaming on Netflix
Drive My Car
Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language
How to watch: Drive My Car is currently playing in select theaters
Dune
Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Director - Denis Villeneuve; Best Score
How to watch: Dune is currently playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $24.99; it will be available on DVD starting Jan. 11
Encanto
Nominations: Best Picture, Animated; Best Score; Best Original Song
How to watch: Encanto is currently playing in theaters and is streaming on Disney Plus
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Jessica Chastain
How to watch: The Eyes of Tammy Faye is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu (premium subscription) or rent digitally starting at $3.99
Flee
Nominations: Best Picture, Animated
How to watch: Flee is now playing in select theaters.
The French Dispatch
Nominations: Best Score
How to watch: The French Dispatch is playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
The Hand of God
Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language
How to watch: The Hand of God is currently streaming on Netflix
A Hero
Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language
How to watch: A Hero is releasing in select theaters on Jan. 7 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21
House of Gucci
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Lady Gaga
How to watch: House of Gucci is currently playing exclusively in theaters
In the Heights
Nominations: Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Anthony Ramos
How to watch: In the Heights is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu (premium subscription), is available to rent digitally starting at $9.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
King Richard
Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor, Drama - Will Smith; Best Supporting Actress - Aunjanue Ellis; Best Original Song
How to watch: King Richard is now available to rent digitally starting at $19.99
Licorice Pizza
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Alana Haim; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Cooper Hoffman; Best Screenplay
How to watch: Licorice Pizza is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters
The Lost Daughter
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Olivia Colman; Best Director - Maggie Gyllenhaal
How to watch: The Lost Daughter is playing in select theaters and is streaming on Netflix
Luca
Nominations: Best Picture, Animated
How to watch: Luca is streaming on Disney Plus and is available to rent digitally starting at $9.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
My Sunny Maad
Nominations: Best Picture, Animated
How to watch: My Sunny Maad is not readily available to watch at this time
No Time to Die
Nominations: Best Original Song
How to watch: No Time to Die is still playing in select theaters, is available to rent digitally starting at $5.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
Parallel Mothers
Nominations: Best Picture, Non-English Language; Best Score
How to watch: Parallel Mothers is playing in select movie theaters and is expanding to more on Jan. 7 and will release in the U.K. on Jan. 28
Passing
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress - Ruth Negga
How to watch: Passing is streaming exclusively on Netflix
The Power of the Dog
Nominations: Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor, Drama - Benedict Cumberbatch; Best Supporting Actress - Kirsten Dunst; Best Supporting Actor - Kodi Smit-McPhee; Best Director - Jane Campion; Best Screenplay; Best Score
How to watch: The Power of the Dog is playing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nominations: Best Picture, Animated
How to watch: Raya and the Last Dragon is streaming on Disney Plus, is available to rent digitally starting at $3.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
Respect
Nominations: Best Original Song
How to watch: Respect is available to rent digitally starting at $2.99 or buy on Blu-ray/DVD
Spencer
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama - Kristen Stewart
How to watch: Spencer is playing in select theaters and is available to rent digitally starting at $3.99; Blu-ray/DVD will be available starting Jan. 11
Swan Song
Nominations: Best Actor, Drama - Mahershala Ali
How to watch: Swan Song is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus
The Tender Bar
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor - Ben Affleck
How to watch: The Tender Bar is playing in select theaters and will debut on Prime Video Jan. 7
tick, tick … BOOM!
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Andrew Garfield
How to watch: tick, tick … BOOM! is streaming on Netflix
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nominations: Best Actor, Drama - Denzel Washington
How to watch: The Tragedy of Macbeth is playing in select theaters and will debut for streaming on Apple TV Plus Jan. 14
West Side Story
Nominations: Best Picture, Comedy/Musical; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Rachel Zegler; Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose; Best Director - Steven Spielberg
How to watch: West Side Story is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters
Golden Globe nominees: TV
Black-ish
Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Tracee Ellis Ross; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Anthony Anderson
How to watch: Black-ish is available to stream on Hulu and ABC.com; the new (and final) season of Black-ish is currently airing on ABC
Dopesick
Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Michael Keaton; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Kaitlyn Dever
How to watch: Dopesick is streaming exclusively on Hulu
Genius: Aretha
Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Cynthia Erivo
How to watch: Genius: Aretha can be watched via National Geographic or streamed on Hulu
The Good Fight
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Christine Baranski
How to watch: The Good Fight streams exclusively on Paramount Plus
The Great
Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Elle Fanning; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Nicholas Hoult
How to watch: The Great streams exclusively on Hulu
Hacks
Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Hannah Einbinder; Best Actress, Comedy/Musical Series - Jean Smart
How to watch: Hacks streams exclusively on HBO Max
Halston
Nominations: Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Ewan McGregor
How to watch: Halston streams exclusively on Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Elisabeth Moss
How to watch: The Handmaid’s Tale streams exclusively on Hulu
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture
How to watch: Impeachment: American Crime Story can be watched on ABC.com
Insecure
Nominations: Best Actress, Comedy/Musical - Issa Rae
How to watch: Insecure can be streamed on HBO Max
In Treatment
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Uzo Aduba
How to watch: In Treatment can be streamed on HBO Max
Lupin
Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Omar Sy
How to watch: Lupin streams exclusively on Netflix
Maid
Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actress, TV Motion Picture- Margaret Qualley; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Andie MacDowell
How to watch: Maid is streaming exclusively on Netflix
Mare of Easttown
Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture; Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Kate Winslet
How to watch: Mare of Easttown is streaming on HBO Max
The Morning Show
Nominations: Best Actress, Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Billy Crudup; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Mark Duplass
How to watch: The Morning Show is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus
Only Murders in the Building
Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Steve Martin; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical Series - Martin Short
How to watch: Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu
Pose
Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actress, Drama Series - Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; Best Actor, Drama Series - Billy Porter
How to watch: Pose is streaming on Netflix
Reservation Dogs
Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series
How to watch: Reservation Dogs is streaming on Hulu
Scenes from a Marriage
Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Jessica Chastain; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Oscar Isaac
How to watch: Scenes from a Marriage is streaming on HBO Max
The Serpent
Nominations: Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Tahar Rahim
How to watch: The Serpent is streaming on Netflix
Squid Game
Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Lee Jung Jae; Best Supporting Actor, TV - O Yeong-su
How to watch: Squid Game is streaming exclusively on Netflix
Succession
Nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Actor, Drama Series - Brian Cox; Best Actor, Drama Series - Jeremy Strong; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Sarah Snook; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Kieran Culkin
How to watch: Succession is streaming on HBO Max
Ted Lasso
Nominations: Best Comedy/Musical Series; Best Actor, Comedy/Musical - Jason Sudeikis; Best Supporting Actress, TV - Hannah Waddingham; Best Supporting Actor, TV - Brett Goldstein
How to watch: Ted Lasso streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus
The Underground Railroad
Nominations: Best TV Motion Picture
How to watch: The Underground Railroad streams exclusively on Prime Video
WandaVision
Nominations: Best Actress, TV Motion Picture - Elizabeth Olsen; Best Actor, TV Motion Picture - Paul Bettany
How to watch: WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney Plus
The White Lotus
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, TV - Jennifer Coolidge
How to watch: The White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max
