How to watch ‘Succession’ anywhere in the world

Looking to find out how and where can you watch Succession, the critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite drama series about a profanity-spewing, back-stabbing family vying for control over their media empire? Well you’ve come to the right place.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfayden, J. Smith-Cameron and Nicholas Braun. It is currently in the middle of its third season (read What to Watch’s reviews of the episode 1 and episode 2 ), so whether you are looking to stay up to date with the latest episodes or want to start the series from the very beginning, here is how to watch Succession from anywhere in the world.

Is ‘Succession’ on Netflix?

Netflix, the largest streamer in the world, is usually a good place to start whenever you’re looking to watch a show, but is Succession on Netflix? Short answer, no.

Succession was created as an HBO original series and as such is not being shared with Netflix at this time (wouldn’t put money down on it being on Netflix in the future either, but you never know). Instead, WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, is keeping Succession in house for most people looking to watch the show, streaming it on their own HBO Max service.

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the U.S.

HBO has arguably been the home of the best TV series produced in the U.S. for about the last 20. The Sopranos, The Wire, Veep, Game of Thrones and now Succession all were HBO productions. Previously that meant you needed to subscribe to HBO as part of your cable package to watch the shows most of your coworkers were talking about every Monday, but the entryway has been opened recently.

Of course if you have been a subscriber to HBO then you can simply watch Succession through the flagship HBO channel on your TV when it airs live (Sundays, 9 p.m. ET). HBO and WarnerMedia have gotten into the streaming game though with HBO Max, and now both subscribers to the traditional HBO network or the standalone HBO Max can watch Succession live and on-demand through the streaming service.

Consumers have two options if they are interested in signing up for HBO Max — the $14.99 per month ad-free subscription plan or the $9.99 per month ad-supported subscription plan. While there are some additional features not included as part of the $9.99 per month plan, all of HBO and HBO Max’s original content is available to both groups of subscribers.

In addition to being able to watch each new episode of Succession, HBO Max also has the entire series thus far available to stream through its service.

HBO Max can be watched through an app on consumers’ TVs (via smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, etc.), on mobile devices or on a computer.

As you'll see above, individual episodes or full seasons of Succession can also be purchased through additional platforms.

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the U.K.

U.K. viewers have also gotten into Succession, and have multiple options for themselves to watch the latest episodes.

Succession airs live in the U.K. on Mondays at 9 p.m. local time via Sky Atlantic, as HBO has a distribution deal with Sky that runs through 2025. It is also available to stream on Mondays starting at 2 a.m. BST via NOW TV.

How to watch ‘Succession’ from anywhere in the world

While the U.K. (as well as Italy and Germany) can watch Succession via Sky, many other international viewers can sign up for HBO Max to keep up with the Roy family.

As of publication, HBO Max is available in the U.S. (and all of its territories) as well as countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Anguilla, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos and Uruguay.

On Oct. 26, the list will be expanding, as HBO Max will launch in a number of European countries , specifically Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra. WarnerMedia expects to launch HBO Max in 14 additional European countries in 2022, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia, with more also expected to be added. No firm launch dates have been announced for these countries.

While viewers in these countries (or anywhere for that matter) wait for HBO Max to arrive, the streaming service can be accessed anywhere in the world by using a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer like they were in the U.S. themselves.