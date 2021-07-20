How to watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV

One of the early hiccups for HBO Max following its launch was that it went six months without being available on Amazon Fire TV devices. That issue was resolved in 2020, and now every Amazon Fire TV user, be it stick or cube, can start streaming HBO Max with just a few quick moves (and possibly a bit of change).

Amazon Fire TV is a media streaming device that is able to turn a regular TV into a smart TV. With either the Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Cube, users can access content from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and, now, HBO Max by just plugging the devices into their TV’s HDMI port and having an internet connection.

With HBO Max, users will have access to thousands of movies and TV shows, classic and current, from Warner Bros. and HBO’s library, as well as the ability to watch HBO Max Originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

Here’s how you can get HBO Max on an Amazon Fire TV device.

How to get HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV

From the Amazon Fire TV homepage, users can type in the “HBO Max” in the search bar. They then select the HBO Max app, click the download icon, and once the download is complete they can launch HBO Max.

If you already have an HBO Max account or subscribe to HBO, then you can use your account information and access HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV at no extra cost. However, if you are not a current HBO or HBO Max subscriber then you will need to sign up for the service, which costs about $14.99 for an ad-free version, $9.99 for an ad-supported version.

Once the app is installed and you are signed in, you can simply tell Alexa to turn on HBO Max and start enjoying whatever the streaming service has to offer.

HBO Max is also available to download via Roku, YouTube TV, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Vizio TVs.